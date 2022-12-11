International
Protesters in the Philippines decry alleged injustices under Marcos
MANILA, Philippines (AP) Hundreds of people marched in the Philippine capital Saturday to protest what they said was a growing number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration.
The protesters, led by a Philippines-based rights group, gathered in a public square in Manila before marching to the presidential palace to demand justice for the victims. Police estimated that around 800 protesters took part in the rally, which coincided with International Human Rights Day.
Cristina Palabay of the Karapatan rights group said that under the Marcos administration’s anti-insurgency campaign, the group has documented at least 17 cases of extrajudicial killings, in addition to four other incidents of violence where the victims survived.
The number of political prisoners continues to rise, with 828 detained since Nov. 30, Palabay said, noting that at least 25 of them were arrested after Marcos took office in June.
Despite these grim figures, there has been zero justice for victims of extrajudicial killings, Palabay said in a statement. The culture of impunity continues to rear its ugly head.
Organizers said protesters in Manila and other parts of the country included families of activists who disappeared or were tortured during the administration of Marcos’ father and namesake, ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos, as well as human rights victims under former President Rodrigo Duterte, whose brutal war on drugs is under investigation by the International Criminal Court after it left thousands dead.
The dictator was ousted in a People Power-backed revolt in 1986 and died three years later in exile in the US without admitting any wrongdoing, including allegations that he, his family and other associates amassed some 5 to 10 billion dollars while he was. in power.
We unite as families of victims from different regimes and presidents… We have made it a point every International Human Rights Day to call for justice and commit to not allowing the same violations to happen to others , said Evangeline Hernandez, chairwoman. of a group of human rights victims.
Karapatan said the current administration is also increasing the use of anti-terrorism laws to suppress dissent and restrict freedom of expression and association.
The UN Human Rights Council has urged the Marcos administration to address the killings and other rights abuses.
The government has said that it is committed to the protection of human rights, citing reforms in the country’s judicial system.
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, in a speech last month in Geneva before the Human Rights Council, dismissed allegations that there is a culture of impunity in the Philippines. He said that the government will not tolerate denial of justice or violation of rights.
Also, coinciding with International Human Rights Day, journalist Maria Ressa, one of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, released her memoir How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for Our Future in Manila.
It’s a time where we’re seeing our rights eroded globally, where you’re seeing a shift from democracy to … fascism, and it’s time for us to hold the line, so that’s what we did today, she told The Associated Press.
The co-founder of local news website Rappler faces a series of criminal charges brought by the Duterte administration and its allies related to Rapplers’ coverage of drug war killings and alleged government-sponsored disinformation networks.
Her book warns of creeping authoritarianism in the Philippines and other parts of the world, aided and abetted by social media companies whose algorithms and business models have allowed their platforms to spread lies.
It’s no coincidence that when lies spread faster than facts, you see an erosion of democracy globally, Ressa said. Until we solve this problem to stop corruption in our information eco system, we will not be able to solve any problem. In fact, democracy is in danger.
