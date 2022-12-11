A Brothers Whisper will be the closing film of the night at the African Diaspora International Film Festival





Jacinto Taras Riddicks film A Brothers Whisper will be the closing night film of this year in New York.African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF). A Brothers Whisper, who won this year JaNet DuboisNarrative Award at the Pan African Film and Arts Festival in California, tells the story of Solomon Bordo’s return to Fort Greene, Brooklyn after serving three tours of combat duty in the Iraq-Afghanistan Wars. Solomon (played by writer/director/film producer Jacinto Taras Riddick) comes to stay with his younger brother, David (Che Ayende) and his wife, Leona (Lekethia Dalcoe). Both try to support Solomon and welcome him back to his old world and his old life, but Solomon is suffering from PTSDplus, he now sees an old world that has been transformed. Solomon’s old neighborhood is venerable, and the bonds he has formed in the past with neighbors and friends may still be warm, but there are fewer of them. His brother informs him that the neighborhood is now only 60% black, and that number is falling rapidly, he reports. Yuppies paid $2,500 a month for a studio in Manhattan, what do you think they were willing to pay for a one bedroom in Brooklyn? Landlords stepped up, knocked on a black tenant’s door, doubled their rent, and when they couldn’t pay, kicked them out. Losing predominantly black neighborhoods in Fort Greene, Clinton Hill and Bed-Stuy are just the beginning of Solomons’ problems. The film shows how his anger at the changed neighborhoods explodes in a country where interracial and gay couples are now dominant. There is a question of whether his PTSD is fueling his anger, or whether he is feeling desperation and just expressing his fear through resentment. A Whisper of Brothers is a challenging take on viewers that takes you through the sights of brownstone Brooklyn, its deep pockets of black culture, and today’s changing demographics. It’s a coming-of-age movie, told from a very male point of view: the point of view of an African-American man in present-day Brooklyn. My goal is to develop creative, independent, exciting, passionate and provocative films, Riddick, the filmmaker, said in a statement. My mission is also to produce works that are an alternative to the usual generic films, giving depth to the story and subject matter that is often overlooked and hidden in an undeserved closet. A Brothers Whisper, is a film I plan to use as my calling card in directing and producing feature films. Unlike this so-called politically correct world we live in, this film makes no apologies, nor does it take sides. In my humble belief, it is an honest depiction of love, dysfunction, fear, triumphs and our reaction to what society has given us. A Brothers Whisper will close ADIFF on December 11 at 6:30 p.m. Teachers College, Columbia University 525 W 120th St #91, New York, NY 10027. Tickets can be purchased at https://nyadiff2022.eventive.org/schedule/634441dcf41fc700b96dc33e

A trailer for Brothers Whisper can be seen at: https://vimeo.com/763606379/6adbe23191 Connected

