Portugal prepares for post-Ronaldo era after World Cup exit





DOHA, Qatar (AP) The fortunes of Portugal’s national team have been inextricably linked to Cristiano Ronaldo. for almost two decades. Is a new era upon us? Ronaldo was in tears as he made his way to the dressing room after Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Morocco IN World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. It remains to be seen if this was the last time the world saw Ronaldo on the international football stage. If so, it marks a huge moment for the Portugal team, considering Ronaldo is the captain, goalscorer and best player ever. There is a possibility that the team will also have a different coach for the first time since 2014 when qualification for the 2024 European Championship begins in March. EXPECTATION VS. performances Reaching the quarter-finals was the minimum expected of Portugal given the depth of talent in their squad. The team advanced to the group stage by winning the first two games. Coach Fernando Santos rotated most of his starting line-up for the final group stage match against South Korea, who won 2-1 on a late goal and then beat Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16 to. Despite Morocco’s strong defense and status. surprise of the tournament, Portugal were still expected to beat the North African nation in the quarter-finals so, in that sense, it’s another missed opportunity and perhaps an overall under-performance from Ronaldo and his team. WHO’S OUT The world is waiting to see if Ronaldo, 37, will retire from international duty after scoring a record 118 goals in men’s football and making 196 appearances in his 19 years with the national team. If Ronaldo continues, it will most likely only be for Euro 2024 and not the 2026 World Cup, by which time he will be 41 years old. At 39, centre-back Pepe has likely played his last major tournament. What is more in doubt is the future of Santos, who took charge of Portugal in 2014 after four years in charge of the Greek national team. He has a contract until 2024 and has repeatedly avoided any talk of leaving his post early after the defeat by Morocco. I will discuss with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation and when we return to Portugal, we will deal with the contract issue, said Santos. WHO IS NEXT A future without Ronaldo may be an alarming proposition, but there is talent coming through. Up front is 21-year-old Gonalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick against Switzerland when in favor of Ronaldo on his first start for the national team. There is much enthusiasm for the development of Antnio Silva, a 19-year-old centre-back at Benfica, who looks the natural replacement for Pepe, a player more than twice Silva’s age. Joo Flix is ​​only 23, so time is on his side, while full-backs Diogo Dalot and Nuno Mendes are only 23 and 20, respectively. WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT With or without Ronaldo, Portugal are the favorites in a beautiful qualifying group for Euro 2024. Portugal open group play in March with a home game against Liechtenstein. The other teams in Group J are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Slovakia and Luxembourg. If Portugal reach the tournament in Germany, expect the team to be among the favorites even without their most famous player. ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 ___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/world-cup-sports-portugal-cristiano-ronaldo-morocco-national-soccer-team-ab1c81524438c3ac5c581b7090916a4a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos