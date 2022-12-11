Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER unseen: managers

An email to staff at a Halifax-area hospital says emergency room pressure has increased to the point where there is no room to assess patients and one in 10 people are not seen before they give up and leave.

Two managers at Dartmouth General Hospital say in a statement obtained by The Canadian Press that the flu and respiratory syncytial virus are combining with other factors to block the flow of patients through the ER.

The email was sent Thursday to a long list of managers ahead of a virtual town hall meeting of hospital staff that will be “hosted by site co-leaders” on Monday.

He says there is “nowhere to evaluate patients” entering the hospital’s emergency system and adds in bold and underlined that “patients are dying in waiting rooms” at Dartmouth General Hospital as well as elsewhere.

Nova Scotia Health spokesman Brendan Elliott said in an interview that the agency wanted to clarify that no one had died in the waiting room, but managers felt that patients’ health was “significantly deteriorating” as they waited for long periods of time. was seen.

“We cannot provide additional information for privacy reasons. The statement ‘as well as other sites’ refers to media reports of incidents in other parts of Canada,” Elliott added.

While it’s well known that emergency rooms have been crowded and struggling to cope, as reported by Nova Scotia Health’s own online monitoring system, it’s rare for managers to make such stark statements about problems in the province’s hospitals. .

The letter commends staff for their efforts to cope with the grueling pace of recent weeks and notes that 10 per cent of emergency department patients “are being left without being seen, including patients with chest pain and sepsis”. [the body’s response to a strong infection].”

He also says the ambulance system is backed up, as paramedics have to stay with patients in hallways, creating “wait times of several hours” to respond to 911 calls.

The email said several steps are being taken to reduce emergency room wait times, including canceling surgeries over the past week “except in cases deemed to be of the highest need.”

According to the note, the hospital has also opened an additional space in a new wing of the hospital to cope with the emergency overflow.

However, the email says that despite these and other measures, the emergency department is struggling to ensure timely access to care.

He says, “last weekend we were in a situation where the emergency department did not have the capacity to respond to resuscitation if it was needed,” and there are staff shortages to deal with overflow areas.

“With this in mind, we think that as a possible next step we may need to consider placing patients in corridors 24 hours a day,” the note said.

“We know this is not ideal, but nothing is ideal in these circumstances, especially for our patients and the community when there are no emergency services … to respond.”

The note was signed by Lori Sanderson, the hospital’s director of health services, and Dr. Natalie Chang, the hospital’s medical director.