Yan Rachinsky: Russian Nobel Peace Laureate criticizes Putin’s war on Ukraine









CNN

–

Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yan Rachinsky slammed President Vladimir Putin’s insane and criminal war against Ukraine in his acceptance speech in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday. Rachinsky, of the Russian human rights organization Memorial, claimed that resistance to Russia is recognized as fascism under Putin, adding that it has become the ideological justification for the insane and criminal war of aggression against Ukraine. Memorial, one of Russia’s best-known and most respected human rights groups, worked to expose Stalinist-era abuses and atrocities for more than three decades before being ordered to close by the country’s Supreme Court in the end of last year. Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviichuk called for an international tribunal for Putin and Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko in her acceptance speech for war crimes justice. Matviichuk, who accepted the award on behalf of her human rights organization, the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine, said it would be a way to ensure justice for those affected by the war.

” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”:{“uri”:”https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221207163322-kyiv-blackout-winter-russia-ukraine -war-lon-orig-na-thumbnail.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”},”small”:{“uri”:”https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images /stellar/prod/221207163322-kyiv-blackout-winter-russia-ukraine-war-lon-orig-na-thumbnail.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”}}” data-vr-video=”” data-show-name=”” data-show-url=”” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””> Woman tells what it’s like to live with the consequences of Putin’s war – Source: CNN” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”:{“uri”:”https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221207163322-kyiv-blackout-winter-russia-ukraine -war-lon-orig-na-thumbnail.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”},”small”:{“uri”:”https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images /stellar/prod/221207163322-kyiv-blackout-winter-russia-ukraine-war-lon-orig-na-thumbnail.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”}}” data-vr-video=”” data-show-name=”” data-show-url=”” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””> Matviichuk warned that war criminals should not be punished until after the fall of authoritarian regimes, adding that justice cannot wait. We must create an international court and bring Putin, Lukashenko and other war criminals to justice, she continued. Russian and Ukrainian human rights groups Memorial and Center for Civil Liberties were officially awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, along with imprisoned Belarusian lawyer Ales Bialiatski. Bialiatski’s wife received his award on his behalf at a ceremony. The three winners will share the prize of 10,000,000 Swedish kroner ($900,000). The new laureates were honored for an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and abuse of power in their respective countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticize the government and defend the basic rights of citizens, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement in October when the winners were announced.

” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”:{“uri”:”https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221209221924-griner-prison-colony-1-vpx .jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”},”small”:{“uri”:”https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221209221924-griner-prison -colony-1-vpx.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”}}” data-vr-video=”” data-show-name=”Erin Burnett Out Front” data-show-url=”https ://www.cnn.com/shows/erin-burnett-out-front” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””> New video reveals what Brittney Griner endured inside a Russian penal colony – Source: CNN” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”:{“uri”:”https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221209221924-griner-prison-colony-1-vpx .jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”},”small”:{“uri”:”https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221209221924-griner-prison -colony-1-vpx.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”}}” data-vr-video=”” data-show-name=”Erin Burnett Out Front” data-show-url=”https ://www.cnn.com/shows/erin-burnett-out-front” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/10/europe/russian-nobel-peace-laureate-slams-putin-war-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos