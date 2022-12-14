Argentina erupts with joy as the team reaches the World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) The streets of Argentina turned into a party on Tuesday as the national team comfortably beat Croatia 3-0 to give the soccer-mad South American country a place in the Cup final of the World.

Fans poured into the streets of the capital Buenos Aires as soon as the match ended, with people waving Argentina flags from their cars, while others danced and sang jubilantly amid a sea of ​​national team jerseys.

Earlier, Buenos Aires was stuck on what was a scorching summer afternoon as fans packed cafes, restaurants and public squares, where giant screens followed the exploits of Lionel Messi’s side.

I’m in complete ecstasy, said Emiliano Adam, 31, who works in an advertising agency and was celebrating in the streets of Buenos Aires while wearing the country’s flag as a cape. This is the first game that didn’t make me suffer, the first time I could enjoy a game from start to finish.

Argentina will now play their final World Cup match against either France or Morocco, who face each other on Wednesday.

With that final still days away, Tuesday turned into a day of rejoicing as thousands descended on the capital’s iconic Obelisk.

Argentina’s painful start to the tournament was followed by a string of victories that have brought some much-needed cheer to a country stuck in an economic deadlock with one of the world’s highest inflation rates, clocking in at almost 100% in year, and where nearly four out of every 10 people live in poverty.

We were all super excited, it’s been a long time since we experienced happiness like this. It’s beautiful, I want to see this, said Laila Desmery, a 27-year-old actress, as she pointed to people dancing and celebrating in the street. The joy he would experience in the days to come is truly indescribable.

The high hopes for the Argentina team were only raised here after the quarter-final against the Netherlands, an agonizing match that ended on penalties and led to a collective feeling from the team that had shocked the world by losing their opening match against Saudi Arabia. Arabia had finally found its groove.

This was the antithesis of the last game, we won easily, with a big advantage and without such moments of tension and stress, said Valentina Gonzlez, 31, a social media manager.

Mariano Balestrase said that he was particularly proud of how the national team has improved significantly every day and in every match you can see an improvement.

In that sense, the shock loss against Saudi Arabia helped consolidate the team, said the 28-year-old architect.

This team really connected with the people, you can tell they are very united and they broadcast that, said Abe Prez, a 52-year-old civil servant.

In a traditional cafe in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, those staring nervously at the television screen erupted in cheers when Messi scored a free kick, ending what had been a goalless 33 minutes.

Messi, Messi, Messi, the crowd began chanting as they waved their arms in a adoring ovation.

Just five minutes later, before the crowd had had a chance to settle down, Julin Lvarez scored an impressive goal to make it 2-0.

In the second half, the crowd was in ecstasy and when Lvarez, assisted by Messi, scored the third goal, joy overflowed with people jumping on chairs, kissing and hugging.

Holding Messi’s hand, they would go all the way, the crowd chanted.

Tuesday’s win and reaching the World Cup final was all the sweeter because of the initial struggles the team faced in the tournament, Gonzlez said.

It seems like it should always be hard to get there, but we get there and win. It is as if there is no victory without suffering, said the 27-year-old.

The initial setback lends more mystique to the country now reaching the finals, Desmery said.

“A lot of people say that we like to suffer because if we’re not suffering, it’s like nothing’s happening, and, well, that’s a little bit like that,” Desmery said. As Argentines we like to feel a lot and then the party is three, four times bigger.