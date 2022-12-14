Crisis-hit Somalia and Ethiopia Watchlist for 2023





LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) – Somalia and Ethiopia, both drought- and conflict-torn Horn of Africa countries, will be the countries of greatest concern in 2023, according to an annual watch list released by the aid group of the International Rescue Committee on Wednesday. The report lists 20 countries, 11 of them in Africa, that it says are at greatest risk of new or worsening crises next year and are home to 80% of all people facing severe food insecurity – despite make up only 13% of the global population. . Topping the list for the first time is Somalia, where the combined effects of a two-year drought, an Islamist insurgency and rising global food prices have caused catastrophic food shortages that are now killing children and are expected to worsen. The militant group Al Shabaab impedes humanitarian access, and an escalation of fighting between it and government forces in late 2022 suggests the conflict may continue to intensify in 2023, the IRC said. David Miliband, head of the IRC, said millions of Somalis were starving and rich countries should not wait for an official declaration of famine to close a $1 billion funding gap in the United Nations’ appeal for Somalia. “Not funding the appeal is a clear demonstration that the world thinks it is not an urgent moment. This is a mistake,” Miliband told Reuters in an interview ahead of the Watch List’s release. Speaking generally, Miliband said that many rich countries were too self-centred and this was neither morally nor strategically right. “The insularity, the inwardness of many of the wealthiest parts of the world is making many of the poorest parts of the world look after themselves in a way that they are not able to,” he said. Miliband said the war in Ukraine was making the problem worse because rich countries were focused on it, but he singled out the United States for praise, noting it was providing 90% of aid to Somalia. “In the US, Ukraine is not being used as an excuse to withdraw from dealing with global issues. It is being used by the administration as a reason to get involved in East Africa.” Somalia has been hit hard by the Russian invasion of Ukraine because it is dangerously dependent on imported food, with 90% of its grain supplies coming from Russia and Ukraine. In Ethiopia, where some 20 million people do not have enough to eat, a ceasefire signed in November between the federal government and forces from the Tigray region after two years of war has raised hopes for improved humanitarian access. “There has been some aid that has flowed in,” Miliband said. “But we have a lot of ground to make up.” Other countries ranked in the top 10 on the IRC 2023 watch list are Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Haiti and Ukraine. Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by James Macharia Chege and Mark Heinrich Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

