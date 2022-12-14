Alberta government vows to tackle addiction, crime in Edmonton with new task force

A new provincial government task force has been tasked with bringing solutions to life in Edmonton that address addiction, crime and social issues.

Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis, who is one of four ministers on the task force and a former Calgary police officer, said arresting people with addictions is an ineffective way to tackle a complex problem.

“What’s the alternative?” Ellis said during a press conference Tuesday. “Just to let people who openly use drugs on the street? I don’t believe that’s an option.”

Homelessness has also led people to increasingly seek shelter from the cold weather at transit stations.

The provincial government has already announced its intention to try new or expanded approaches to tackle addiction and crime, including introducing addiction treatment programs in provincial jails, organizing street teams and creating an emergency center where people they can access both the police and health services.

The Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force consists of four cabinet ministers, Edmonton’s police chief, two city councillors, two First Nations leaders, the CEO of Homeward Trust and two representatives of Alberta Health Services.

Homeless people can be found in downtown Edmonton, including in and around the City Center mall and in transit stations and corridors. (Natasha Riebe/CBC)

Ministers and police chief Dale McFee were adamant that the collaboration is focused on making decisions and acting on them, rather than producing reports or making recommendations.

Ellis said it’s the same group of people who need help with addiction treatment and mental health services, seek social services, have trouble finding housing and sometimes end up in police custody or jail.

Civic leaders have pleaded for more help from the provincial government, saying the province is not adequately responding to crises in shelters, affordable housing and addiction.

The provincial government says it has committed $63 million more to mental health and addictions services and $19 million more to combat homelessness over two years in Edmonton alone.

The government has also funded 300 more emergency shelter spaces so far this year, with 150 more set to open in south Edmonton within weeks and a promise of 150 more to come after that.

The task force will decide, for example, how and where to expand Edmonton’s 77 operational detox beds and how to implement a joint police-health

Task Force appointments surprise mayor

Edmonton city councilors Tim Cartmell and Sarah Hamilton were both appointed to the task force on Tuesday.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi told reporters Tuesday that the creation of the task force came as a surprise to him and that because the council had not considered who would represent them on any task force, Cartmell and Hamilton could not speak for the council. Edmonton.

Sohi said there are solutions, such as increased harm reduction services, a safe supply of opioids and more treatment and recovery programs that the province can adopt immediately to help ease addiction control in Edmonton.

“I’m glad they’re finally growing up to recognize the problems they have [provincial]The created under-investments are bringing serious consequences not only for people, but also for businesses,” said Sohi. “We are losing people every day. People are dying because of the lack of investment from the provincial government.”

At least four homeless people died in fires in the city in 2021. Last month, a man died when his camp caught fire. Deaths from opioid poisoning have also hit record levels in the province over the past two years.

Cartmell, who represents pihsiwin’s southwest Edmonton ward, said issues like homelessness and addiction are not unique to the city’s core.

“I will take every opportunity I can to protect my city,” he told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Municipal Affairs Minister Rebecca Schulz said the province chose Cartmell for his experience working in housing, and Hamilton for her experience serving on Edmonton’s police commission. The mayor is welcome to make presentations to the task force and attend any announcements, she said.

Alexandra Hryciw, chair of the Downtown Recovery Coalition, says business owners and organizations will welcome the task force. When the winter weather came, they found themselves spending more time trying to find support for people who are distressed, she said.

That’s an added stress for owners who are having trouble recruiting workers, she said. It will advocate for more daytime shelters for people who may not have a safe place to go when shelters close their doors in the morning.