Sask. Government, Saskatoon city councilor named in $25 million lawsuit by former Christian school students

Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

The list of people accused of abusing and failing former students at a private Christian school and church in Saskatoon continues to grow.

As new allegations emerge, three more men have been added to the list of more than 20 defendants charged in a proposed $25 million lawsuit.

“We’ve been contacted by close to 100 former students who want to be a part of the action,” Saskatoon lawyer Grant Scharfstein said Tuesday as he filed amendments to the lawsuit.

Legal action began in August against staff, volunteers and other leaders with the former Saskatoon Christian Center Church and Christian Center Academy school, now known as Mile Two Church and Heritage Christian Academy.

Former students allege physical, sexual, psychological, emotional and spiritual abuse by multiple people, with allegations stretching back decades.

“Our goal is to make sure that going forward, things are much better for the children of this province than for us, and safety nets are in place so that this never happens again,” Caitlin Erickson, who is a lead plaintiff . said on Tuesday.

Former students say the damage didn’t stop when they left the institutions.

They detailed ongoing struggles with relationships, identity, depression, anxiety, suicide, self-harm, substance use disorder, and ongoing treatment.

New charges

One of the new allegations detailed in the amended complaint says the Church’s children’s director “removed at least one minor from the classroom and took him to his office, where he would expose his penis to them and forced them to perform fellatio on him”.

“This reprehensible activity occurred several times during the 3rd, 4th and 5th grades of the minor followers.”

In separate charges, City Councilman Randy Donauer has been added as the lead defendant, accused of emotional, spiritual and physical abuse of children at school and church.

The lawsuit says Donauer was instrumental in developing and implementing policies and procedures undertaken by the church.

The allegations detailed in the statement of claim include former students who say they were beaten by multiple defendants on the buttocks or thighs and were hit by adults at times with a paddle.

They say numerous school and church leaders sexually indulged and “engaged in sexual relations with students and minor worshipers and Church congregants.”

The allegations have not been tested in court. In addition to the civil procedure, a criminal investigation is also ongoing.

‘A total failure of the institution’: Scharfestein

The lawsuit states that the Ministry of Education is responsible for the education, welfare and safety of all students attending any school authorized by the government to operate in the province.

“The amended petition continues to allege that the government has completely failed to meet its legal obligations, duties and responsibilities owed to these students,” Scharfstein said.

Additionally, the lawsuit says the ministry failed to ensure the school hired qualified teachers and failed to conduct proper inspections.

“The Ministry has misled the public by stating that they visit and inspect independent schools and the School at least three times a year for the past many years, when in fact there have been no such visits or inspections,” the claim states.

The school has been chartered by the Saskatchewan government since 1982.

“These failures, it is alleged, were intentional misconduct and a marked departure from the standard by which responsible and competent agencies charged with education regularly govern themselves,” Scharfestein said.

Scharfestein said the amended lawsuit is not political.

“The ministry’s alleged failures have occurred since 1982 under the Conservative Party, the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP,” he said.

“It is a total failure of the institution.”

The Saskatchewan government confirmed it had been served with the lawsuit, but declined to comment further.

The government’s inaction prompted the change of suit

Caitlin Erickson said the government was added to the lawsuit because of its inadequate response to allegations that shed light on systemic problems.

“We did not enter this litigation thinking that our pursuit of justice would end with the appointment of the government.”

She said the complainants anticipated the government would listen to their detailed stories of abuse and trauma and then respond accordingly. However, they do not think that the government has taken meaningful action.

The students want the government to mandate certified professional teachers in the classroom and take steps to ensure proper curriculum alignment for private schools that receive public funding.

They also want the government to hold school officials accountable when allegations and evidence of abuse emerge.

“If the student group had not come forward, some of these individuals who are alleged to be prolific abusers would still be around minor children today and some of them would be running schools,” Erickson said.