Lionel Messi’s 2022 World Cup: Argentina’s superstar is having the best international tour of his career

At the age of 35, Lionel Messi has arguably been the best player at the 2022 World Cup in what will probably be his last. The Argentine superstar has carried his sensational form at Paris Saint-Germain onto the international stage with 17 goals and 16 assists so far this season for club and country, a stunning feat before mid-December. Now he’s looking to put a bow on his career with the biggest trophy of all and is just two wins away.

He is tied for the second most goals at the World Cup with four and has scored in both of the knockout stage games for the Albiceleste, beating Australia and the Netherlands to set up Tuesday’s semi-final clash with Croatia at 2pm ET.

Perhaps the greatest player ever, his entire career has been leading up to this moment. This is a lad who has scored 706 goals for his parent club and has 111 at international level, 95 of them with Argentina’s senior team and the rest with the youth national teams. He has won nearly 40 trophies in his career, four of which are the all-important Champions League and a record seven Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best players in the world. He’s won everything you can win… except a World Cup. And he has been as close as it gets, losing in the final to Germany in 2014.

While the international pressure has always been on him, and with failure after failure, the fluid superstar feels like he is in a looser mindset than ever before in terms of feeling the weight of the country on his shoulders. Whether this is a product of winning the Copa América last year to win his first major title with his country is unknown, but this version of Messi, the one who doesn’t take the slightest disrespect and celebrates every moment with his national team as if it were his last, has resulted in a player who is playing like he has nothing to lose and is simply living in the moment.

It has resulted in some pretty incredible moments so far this World Cup, with Messi delivering on three different fronts.

goals

Messi has played in big spots so far in the tournament. After scoring in the opening 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, he scored the winner against Mexico and then looked fantastic in the win over Poland to top Group C.

He went on to score a wonder goal in a 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16, and he then produced his best performance of the tournament as they beat the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Against the Dutch, a 2-2 draw that went to penalties after the South Americans took a 2-0 lead, Messi had six shots, scored the second goal from a free kick and produced one of the best assists you’ll ever see. .

assists

He has always been a distributor as well, and that is what distinguishes him from a player like Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi had provided two assists in four games, just one short of the tournament lead currently shared by Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Bruno Fernandes.

But no one has produced an assist like we saw Messi take on the Dutch to find Nahuel Molina for the first goal. After breaking into space in the attacking third, it was Messi’s invisible pass to split the defense that will go down as one of the defining moments of his World Cup career. Take a look:

strength

Messi has never lacked toughness, but maybe he doesn’t always show it. Of course, there have been moments, like when he grabbed Roma’s Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa by the throat or the red card for the brawl with Chile’s Gary Medel at Copa America 2019. But this Messi just feels different. Whatever he did during the game to confront Dutch coach Louis van Gaal after the match over his pre-match remarks critical of Argentina, Messi is in no mood to take any form of disrespect, saying after the match that van Gaal ‘ To show respect for his team when he breaks Argentina as a team.

This led to Messi putting his hands up to his ears as he played on the Dutch bench after making it 2-0.

After the match, as tensions rose, Messi specifically asked Wout Weghorst before an interview: “What are you looking at, dummy?”

I’m not sure what’s wrong with him, but I’m all for him. He doesn’t get any kind [expletive]he demands respect and earns it, and when he doesn’t get it, he fires back.

Until now, a crazy Messi has been dangerous. If that anger continues, it will surprise anyone if he inspires his team to ultimate glory.