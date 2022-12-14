Easing Zero-Covid China: Cases explode in Beijing leaving streets empty and daily life disrupted

Editors note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in China, a three-times-weekly update that explores what you need to know about the rise of countries and how it affects the world. Register here.



Empty streets, deserted malls and residents standing far apart are the new normal in Beijing, but not because the city, like many Chinese before it, is under a zero-Covid lockdown.

This time, because Beijing has been hit with a significant and spreading outbreak, the first for the Chinese capital since the pandemic began, a week after leaders eased the country’s restrictive Covid policy.

The impact of the blast on the city was visible in the upscale shopping district of Sanlitun on Tuesday. There, usually bustling shops and restaurants were empty of customers and, in some cases, operating with skeleton crews or only offering takeout.

Similar scenes are playing out across Beijing, as offices, shops and residential communities report being understaffed or changing work arrangements as workers fall ill with the virus. Meanwhile, others stay at home to avoid getting infected.



A community worker told CNN that 21 of the 24 workers at her Beijing neighborhood committee office, tasked with coordinating housing issues and activities, had fallen ill in recent days.

Since our superiors are mostly infected, we are not given much work, said employee Sylvia Sun. Events (usual), lectures, performances, parent-child activities will definitely not be held.

Beijing, which before the new rules was already experiencing a small-scale outbreak, is now on the front lines of a new reality for China: since the first days of the pandemic in Wuhan, Chinese cities have not faced an outbreak without great control. measures in place.

But for a country that until earlier this month was carefully tracking every case, there is now no clear indication of the extent of the virus’ spread. China’s new Covid rules significantly roll back the testing requirements that once dominated daily life, and residents have instead shifted to using home antigen tests when available, leaving official numbers unreliable.

On Wednesday, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) gave up efforts to keep track of all new Covid cases, announcing it would no longer include asymptomatic infections in its daily count. It had previously reported these cases, albeit in a separate category from confirmed or symptomatic.

It is impossible to accurately understand the actual number of asymptomatic infections, the NHC said in a release, citing reduced levels of official testing.

Authorities on Wednesday morning reported 2,249 symptomatic Covid cases nationwide for the previous day, 20% of which were detected in the capital. These numbers are also thought to be affected by reduced testing. CNN’s reporting from Beijing indicates that the total number of cases in the Chinese capital may be many times higher than recorded.

In a tweet, Beijing-based lawyer and former chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China James Zimmerman said about 90% of people in his office had Covid, up from about half a few days ago.

Our work at home policy is now work at home if you are well enough. This thing came in like a runaway freight train, he wrote on Wednesday.

Experts have said that the relatively low number of patients previously infected with Covid-19 in China and the lower effectiveness of its widely used inactivated virus vaccines against the Omicron infection compared to earlier strains and mRNA vaccines may enable the virus to spread rapidly.

The current strains will spread more quickly in China than they have in other parts of the world because those other parts of the world have some immunity against infection from previous waves of previous Omicron strains, said epidemiology professor Ben Cowling, chair of the University of Hong Kong.

The extent of serious illness or death in Covid-19 outbreaks usually takes time to become clear, but there are signs of an impact on the healthcare system with authorities in Beijing appealing to patients who are not seriously ill not to seek the help of emergency services. .

The city’s main hospitals recorded 19,000 patients with flu symptoms from December 5 to 11, more than six times the number a week earlier, a health official said on Monday.

The number of patients visiting fever clinics was 16 times higher on Sunday than a week earlier. In China, where there is no strong primary care system, hospital visits are common for minor ailments.

So far, however, there have only been 50 severe and critical cases in hospitals, most of whom had underlying health conditions, Sun Chunlan, China’s top official in charge of managing Covid, said during an inspection of Beijing’s epidemic response. Tuesday.

Currently, the number of newly infected people in Beijing is increasing rapidly, but most of them are asymptomatic and mild cases, said Sun, who also called for the establishment of more fever clinics and gave assurances that the supply of drugs that are hit. from a surge in purchases in recent days was rising.

Prominent Shanghai doctor Zhang Wenhong warned that hospitals must do all they can to ensure health workers do not become infected as quickly as people in the communities they serve. Such a situation could result in a shortage of medical personnel and infections among patients, he said, according to local media reports.

Concerns about the lack of and access to medicines and care have been evident in public discussions, including on social media. There, a Beijing journalist’s account of her time in a temporary hospital to treat Covid-19 sparked a firestorm on social media, with an associated hashtag receiving more than 93 million views on the Twitter-like platform. China’s Weibo since Monday.

Social media users questioned why the reporter, who showed off her two-bed room and access to fever medicine in a video interview posted by her employer Beijing Radio and Television Station on Sunday, received such treatment while others were fighting.

Impressive! A young journalist gets a space in a temporary hospital and gets liquid Ibuprofen for children that is hard to find for parents in Beijing, read a sarcastic comment, which received thousands of likes.

Another popular response complained that ordinary people stay at home with children and the elderly with high fever.

Can you give me (her) bed if I call (hospital)? the Weibo user asked.

Amid virus fears, residents have rushed to buy canned peaches, following rumors that the vitamin C-packed snack could prevent or treat Covid. Chinese state media has since warned people that the canned fruit is not a cure for Covid, nor a substitute for medicine.