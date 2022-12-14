International
Easing Zero-Covid China: Cases explode in Beijing leaving streets empty and daily life disrupted
Editors note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in China, a three-times-weekly update that explores what you need to know about the rise of countries and how it affects the world. Register here.
Beijing
CNN
–
Empty streets, deserted malls and residents standing far apart are the new normal in Beijing, but not because the city, like many Chinese before it, is under a zero-Covid lockdown.
This time, because Beijing has been hit with a significant and spreading outbreak, the first for the Chinese capital since the pandemic began, a week after leaders eased the country’s restrictive Covid policy.
The impact of the blast on the city was visible in the upscale shopping district of Sanlitun on Tuesday. There, usually bustling shops and restaurants were empty of customers and, in some cases, operating with skeleton crews or only offering takeout.
Similar scenes are playing out across Beijing, as offices, shops and residential communities report being understaffed or changing work arrangements as workers fall ill with the virus. Meanwhile, others stay at home to avoid getting infected.
” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”:{“uri”:”https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221201134742-covid-china-beijing-112922.jpg ?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”},”small”:{“uri”:”https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/221201134742-covid-china-beijing -112922.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill”}}” data-vr-video=”” data-show-name=”Bullet” data-show-url=”https://www.cnn . com/shows/the-lead” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””>
Expert: China has failed to prepare residents when the zero-Covid policy ends
A community worker told CNN that 21 of the 24 workers at her Beijing neighborhood committee office, tasked with coordinating housing issues and activities, had fallen ill in recent days.
Since our superiors are mostly infected, we are not given much work, said employee Sylvia Sun. Events (usual), lectures, performances, parent-child activities will definitely not be held.
Beijing, which before the new rules was already experiencing a small-scale outbreak, is now on the front lines of a new reality for China: since the first days of the pandemic in Wuhan, Chinese cities have not faced an outbreak without great control. measures in place.
But for a country that until earlier this month was carefully tracking every case, there is now no clear indication of the extent of the virus’ spread. China’s new Covid rules significantly roll back the testing requirements that once dominated daily life, and residents have instead shifted to using home antigen tests when available, leaving official numbers unreliable.
On Wednesday, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) gave up efforts to keep track of all new Covid cases, announcing it would no longer include asymptomatic infections in its daily count. It had previously reported these cases, albeit in a separate category from confirmed or symptomatic.
It is impossible to accurately understand the actual number of asymptomatic infections, the NHC said in a release, citing reduced levels of official testing.
Authorities on Wednesday morning reported 2,249 symptomatic Covid cases nationwide for the previous day, 20% of which were detected in the capital. These numbers are also thought to be affected by reduced testing. CNN’s reporting from Beijing indicates that the total number of cases in the Chinese capital may be many times higher than recorded.
In a tweet, Beijing-based lawyer and former chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China James Zimmerman said about 90% of people in his office had Covid, up from about half a few days ago.
Our work at home policy is now work at home if you are well enough. This thing came in like a runaway freight train, he wrote on Wednesday.
Experts have said that the relatively low number of patients previously infected with Covid-19 in China and the lower effectiveness of its widely used inactivated virus vaccines against the Omicron infection compared to earlier strains and mRNA vaccines may enable the virus to spread rapidly.
The current strains will spread more quickly in China than they have in other parts of the world because those other parts of the world have some immunity against infection from previous waves of previous Omicron strains, said epidemiology professor Ben Cowling, chair of the University of Hong Kong.
The extent of serious illness or death in Covid-19 outbreaks usually takes time to become clear, but there are signs of an impact on the healthcare system with authorities in Beijing appealing to patients who are not seriously ill not to seek the help of emergency services. .
The city’s main hospitals recorded 19,000 patients with flu symptoms from December 5 to 11, more than six times the number a week earlier, a health official said on Monday.
The number of patients visiting fever clinics was 16 times higher on Sunday than a week earlier. In China, where there is no strong primary care system, hospital visits are common for minor ailments.
So far, however, there have only been 50 severe and critical cases in hospitals, most of whom had underlying health conditions, Sun Chunlan, China’s top official in charge of managing Covid, said during an inspection of Beijing’s epidemic response. Tuesday.
Currently, the number of newly infected people in Beijing is increasing rapidly, but most of them are asymptomatic and mild cases, said Sun, who also called for the establishment of more fever clinics and gave assurances that the supply of drugs that are hit. from a surge in purchases in recent days was rising.
Prominent Shanghai doctor Zhang Wenhong warned that hospitals must do all they can to ensure health workers do not become infected as quickly as people in the communities they serve. Such a situation could result in a shortage of medical personnel and infections among patients, he said, according to local media reports.
Concerns about the lack of and access to medicines and care have been evident in public discussions, including on social media. There, a Beijing journalist’s account of her time in a temporary hospital to treat Covid-19 sparked a firestorm on social media, with an associated hashtag receiving more than 93 million views on the Twitter-like platform. China’s Weibo since Monday.
Social media users questioned why the reporter, who showed off her two-bed room and access to fever medicine in a video interview posted by her employer Beijing Radio and Television Station on Sunday, received such treatment while others were fighting.
Impressive! A young journalist gets a space in a temporary hospital and gets liquid Ibuprofen for children that is hard to find for parents in Beijing, read a sarcastic comment, which received thousands of likes.
Another popular response complained that ordinary people stay at home with children and the elderly with high fever.
Can you give me (her) bed if I call (hospital)? the Weibo user asked.
Amid virus fears, residents have rushed to buy canned peaches, following rumors that the vitamin C-packed snack could prevent or treat Covid. Chinese state media has since warned people that the canned fruit is not a cure for Covid, nor a substitute for medicine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/14/china/beijing-zero-covid-easing-streets-impact-intl-hnk-mic/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russian trolls tricked Donald Trump Jr. with a fake Kid Rock account
- Easing Zero-Covid China: Cases explode in Beijing leaving streets empty and daily life disrupted
- Bollywood International Film Festival – Bollywood International Film Festival: Yashpal Sharma and Pratibha Sharma aim to recognize new talent
- Katie Holmes wore the Y2K-style denim-dress combo on the red carpet
- UK inflation slows to 10.7% in November
- Reviews | What the gun debate tells us about America
- Every Hollywood Stakeholder Who Needs the Avatar: The Way of Water To Be a Hit
- Cricket great Andrew Flintoff injured in Top Gear accident: reports – Sport
- Being prepared in case of an earthquake – WLOX
- President Alvi and Imran Khan are likely to have the final say on the dissolution of assemblies – Pakistan
- This gay actor was told he couldn’t kiss his date at an LA restaurant
- 5 Editor-Approved Last-Minute Amazon Fashion Holiday Giveaways