Biden focuses on climate summit in Africa

President Joe Biden wants to build Africa’s clean energy industry as part of a long-term strategy to help the region mitigate and adapt to the worst effects of climate change.

This is a pillar of the US-Africa summit that began on Tuesday in Washington. The event brought together leaders from 49 of Africa’s 54 countries to discuss climate, financial, health and political challenges facing the region. Biden will host the group Wednesday at the White House.

The African continent is one of the most vulnerable regions in a warming world, even though it has contributed little to the carbon emissions that drive climate change. The Biden administration is particularly focused on addressing food insecurity across the region, which is one of the poorest areas of the world because it is being exacerbated by climate change.

We are now dealing with a massive food insecurity crisis; it’s a product of many things, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told African leaders gathered at a convention center in downtown Washington on Tuesday. As we all know, it is a product of climate change and so, we have an immediate emergency response, especially as we are looking at historic droughts in various countries, we are looking at famine conditions in a number of countries.

Biden has pledged $1.1 billion to support natural resource conservation, climate adaptation and a just energy transition in Africa since taking office.

That includes about $300 million through fiscal year 2023 to support renewable energy projects. A portion of the funding will be used to strengthen a new US-Africa clean energy network to connect clean energy companies with market opportunities that will increase access to reliable clean electricity. On the first day of the summit, leaders announced a new $25 million loan to build the first solar power plant in sub-Saharan Africa, in Malawi.

The United States will support an effort to increase the number of women in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa participating in the green energy industry. It will award more than $4 million in grants to support a range of clean energy projects, including a biomass power plant in Côte d’Ivoire, a clean hydroelectric project in Sierra Leone and an energy storage technology project of batteries in Zambia.

About 600 million people in Africa lack access to electricity, and one of the African Union’s top priorities going into the summit is accelerating efforts to meet growing energy demands without sacrificing economic growth. For some countries, this means using all forms of energy.

Africa is still at a pivotal energy moment, with many countries just discovering the extent of their natural gas resources, Emmanuel Marfo, chairman of the Environment, Science and Technology Committee in the Parliament of Ghana, told E&E News at a briefing. So if Western countries want to encourage a shift away from fossil fuels, there should also be a conversation about how to compensate those countries for leaving fossil fuels in the ground, he said.

It is about the discussion about blocked assets. If we really want to move away from dependence on fossil fuels, then the question is what happens to the prosperity or development and industrialization of these countries that could depend on the exploitation of their fossil fuels.

Not all African countries have fossil fuels to use. But they have great potential for building solar and other renewables to power the continent’s development, according to the International Energy Agency.

What is needed is investment.

In Africa, there is relatively little use of renewable resources, and as a result, most countries do not fully understand or appreciate their benefit, said Jacqueline Amongin, chair of the African Parliamentarians’ Network for Climate Action. Funding from the United States and other countries in international climate talks could help change that thinking, she said.

Deploying renewables in Africa is essential because, so far, Africa is still lagging behind in the adoption of various technologies, Amongin said. Africa contributes minimally to emissions, but we all need to act because the impacts are huge on the continent.

With a growing population and a strong push for development, the region will be critical for us in terms of meeting global poverty alleviation goals, global growth targets, but also meeting our climate targets,” said Lily Odarno, director of energy and climate innovation for Africa at the Clean Air Task Force.

And that makes it critical that the United States recognize the complexities of Africa’s energy transition.

It’s a mix of 54 different countries that are really in very, very different places when you talk about everything, when you talk about economic growth, when you talk about the impacts of climate change, when you talk about energy supply and the ability to be able to navigate the energy transition, Odarno said. So we need an African strategy that recognizes the uniqueness of all these countries if it is to be effective.

Speaking at an event earlier this week hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Ervin Massinga, deputy assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, said the United States is looking for ways to help Africa improve access. in energy through investments in cleaner energy. production.

The new deals, including some on energy, will be announced during a business forum in Africa on Wednesday, he said.

African leaders are looking for tangible investments in the continent’s future, not promises of something to come, Amani Abou-Zeid, the African Union’s commissioner for infrastructure and energy, said at the Carnegie event.

The world has invested very little in the clean energy transition of the continents. Only about 2 percent of renewable energy investment has gone to Africa. The annual flow of climate finance is only 11 percent of what is required to prevent and respond to global warming, according to a study by the Climate Policy Initiative.

In the same time, African Development Bank Group Assessments that the continent loses between 5 percent and 15 percent of its gross domestic product each year to the impacts of climate change.

The United States has committed more than 1 billion dollars by various government agencies to help accelerate South Africa’s clean energy transition. That money, part of an $8.5 billion package, helped launch a Just Energy Transition Partnership program that the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan and the European Union are leading to help developing economies switch from fossil fuels to renewable sources.

At climate talks last month, Biden announced a $500 million deal to help host country Egypt transition from natural gas to wind and solar. Under the deal, the United States, Germany and the European Union will pay Egypt to replace five gigawatts of natural gas-fired power with 10 gigawatts of renewable energy.

In return, Egypt agreed to quadruple its amount of installed renewable energy by 2030 and take greater action to cut emissions.

Countries that are able to help must support developing countries so they can make critical climate decisions, easing their energy transition, building a path to prosperity and aligning with our climate imperative, Biden said in a packed conference hall in Egypt last month.

The Biden administration is also seeking to break its dependence on China and Russia for critical minerals used in clean energy production, batteries and technology by increasing production in Africa. Marfo, of the Ghanaian parliament, said this will not make sense for African countries unless they see direct benefits.

In the past, Africa has not really benefited from our natural resources and to some extent there has been an exploitation of the continents resources and I think that moving forward we need to change this trajectory, he said. After all, if you have natural resources, it will put good food on the table, it will provide shelter for your people, good health for your people.