International
Biden focuses on climate summit in Africa
President Joe Biden wants to build Africa’s clean energy industry as part of a long-term strategy to help the region mitigate and adapt to the worst effects of climate change.
This is a pillar of the US-Africa summit that began on Tuesday in Washington. The event brought together leaders from 49 of Africa’s 54 countries to discuss climate, financial, health and political challenges facing the region. Biden will host the group Wednesday at the White House.
The African continent is one of the most vulnerable regions in a warming world, even though it has contributed little to the carbon emissions that drive climate change. The Biden administration is particularly focused on addressing food insecurity across the region, which is one of the poorest areas of the world because it is being exacerbated by climate change.
We are now dealing with a massive food insecurity crisis; it’s a product of many things, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told African leaders gathered at a convention center in downtown Washington on Tuesday. As we all know, it is a product of climate change and so, we have an immediate emergency response, especially as we are looking at historic droughts in various countries, we are looking at famine conditions in a number of countries.
Biden has pledged $1.1 billion to support natural resource conservation, climate adaptation and a just energy transition in Africa since taking office.
That includes about $300 million through fiscal year 2023 to support renewable energy projects. A portion of the funding will be used to strengthen a new US-Africa clean energy network to connect clean energy companies with market opportunities that will increase access to reliable clean electricity. On the first day of the summit, leaders announced a new $25 million loan to build the first solar power plant in sub-Saharan Africa, in Malawi.
The United States will support an effort to increase the number of women in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa participating in the green energy industry. It will award more than $4 million in grants to support a range of clean energy projects, including a biomass power plant in Côte d’Ivoire, a clean hydroelectric project in Sierra Leone and an energy storage technology project of batteries in Zambia.
About 600 million people in Africa lack access to electricity, and one of the African Union’s top priorities going into the summit is accelerating efforts to meet growing energy demands without sacrificing economic growth. For some countries, this means using all forms of energy.
Africa is still at a pivotal energy moment, with many countries just discovering the extent of their natural gas resources, Emmanuel Marfo, chairman of the Environment, Science and Technology Committee in the Parliament of Ghana, told E&E News at a briefing. So if Western countries want to encourage a shift away from fossil fuels, there should also be a conversation about how to compensate those countries for leaving fossil fuels in the ground, he said.
It is about the discussion about blocked assets. If we really want to move away from dependence on fossil fuels, then the question is what happens to the prosperity or development and industrialization of these countries that could depend on the exploitation of their fossil fuels.
Not all African countries have fossil fuels to use. But they have great potential for building solar and other renewables to power the continent’s development, according to the International Energy Agency.
What is needed is investment.
In Africa, there is relatively little use of renewable resources, and as a result, most countries do not fully understand or appreciate their benefit, said Jacqueline Amongin, chair of the African Parliamentarians’ Network for Climate Action. Funding from the United States and other countries in international climate talks could help change that thinking, she said.
Deploying renewables in Africa is essential because, so far, Africa is still lagging behind in the adoption of various technologies, Amongin said. Africa contributes minimally to emissions, but we all need to act because the impacts are huge on the continent.
With a growing population and a strong push for development, the region will be critical for us in terms of meeting global poverty alleviation goals, global growth targets, but also meeting our climate targets,” said Lily Odarno, director of energy and climate innovation for Africa at the Clean Air Task Force.
And that makes it critical that the United States recognize the complexities of Africa’s energy transition.
It’s a mix of 54 different countries that are really in very, very different places when you talk about everything, when you talk about economic growth, when you talk about the impacts of climate change, when you talk about energy supply and the ability to be able to navigate the energy transition, Odarno said. So we need an African strategy that recognizes the uniqueness of all these countries if it is to be effective.
Speaking at an event earlier this week hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Ervin Massinga, deputy assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, said the United States is looking for ways to help Africa improve access. in energy through investments in cleaner energy. production.
The new deals, including some on energy, will be announced during a business forum in Africa on Wednesday, he said.
African leaders are looking for tangible investments in the continent’s future, not promises of something to come, Amani Abou-Zeid, the African Union’s commissioner for infrastructure and energy, said at the Carnegie event.
The world has invested very little in the clean energy transition of the continents. Only about 2 percent of renewable energy investment has gone to Africa. The annual flow of climate finance is only 11 percent of what is required to prevent and respond to global warming, according to a study by the Climate Policy Initiative.
In the same time, African Development Bank Group Assessments that the continent loses between 5 percent and 15 percent of its gross domestic product each year to the impacts of climate change.
The United States has committed more than 1 billion dollars by various government agencies to help accelerate South Africa’s clean energy transition. That money, part of an $8.5 billion package, helped launch a Just Energy Transition Partnership program that the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan and the European Union are leading to help developing economies switch from fossil fuels to renewable sources.
At climate talks last month, Biden announced a $500 million deal to help host country Egypt transition from natural gas to wind and solar. Under the deal, the United States, Germany and the European Union will pay Egypt to replace five gigawatts of natural gas-fired power with 10 gigawatts of renewable energy.
In return, Egypt agreed to quadruple its amount of installed renewable energy by 2030 and take greater action to cut emissions.
Countries that are able to help must support developing countries so they can make critical climate decisions, easing their energy transition, building a path to prosperity and aligning with our climate imperative, Biden said in a packed conference hall in Egypt last month.
The Biden administration is also seeking to break its dependence on China and Russia for critical minerals used in clean energy production, batteries and technology by increasing production in Africa. Marfo, of the Ghanaian parliament, said this will not make sense for African countries unless they see direct benefits.
In the past, Africa has not really benefited from our natural resources and to some extent there has been an exploitation of the continents resources and I think that moving forward we need to change this trajectory, he said. After all, if you have natural resources, it will put good food on the table, it will provide shelter for your people, good health for your people.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eenews.net/articles/biden-focuses-on-climate-in-africa-summit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden focuses on climate summit in Africa
- Border clash between India and China: can the government stand up to Xi Jinping’s military policy? Indian
- Ontario, California hosts elite table tennis action
- Hospitals are struggling as “tripling” is on the rise
- Review: PTC A Christmas Story, The Musical adds comedy and depth to nostalgic film story
- Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news
- SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17, 2023 – News
- Madolora named an Atlantic Hockey Hall of Honor
- During his meeting with the Czech Prime Minister, the President of Jokowi emphasizes economic and defense cooperation
- Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals new cause of Alzheimer’s disease
- Residents of the Ashtabola region hear a mysterious “boom”. local news
- Ukrainian foreign minister welcomes Boris Johnson’s call for UK to provide long-range missiles to Kyiv