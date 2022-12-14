International
France coach Deschamps wins over doubters with his teams World Cup performance
France’s World Cup run is turning into a triumph for coach Didier Deschamps, who has won over those who thought he had been in charge for too long and is within touching distance of another final.
Victory over England on Saturday means France will now face Morocco in the last four on Wednesday and whatever happens there, Deschamps will be free to decide whether he wants to extend his 10-year spell in charge.
“The ball is in my court and I will decide. I will be here for the semi-final and then we will see. One thing at a time,” Deschamps said after meeting the target set for him by the president of the French Football Federation. Noel Le Graet.
“The president is happy. A lot of people are happy. But I want to enjoy getting back to the last four. I’m thinking about Wednesday, not about other things.”
Deschamps was appointed in 2012 and some felt he should have bowed out on a high following France’s 2018 World Cup triumph.
What followed was a disappointing performance at Euro 2020, when they lost in the last 16 despite a Karim Benzema return from the international wilderness.
>> Didier Deschamps, the water carrier who reigns over the French national team
With Zinedine Zidane available and seemingly ready to become France’s next coach, the World Cup in Qatar has been perhaps Deschamps’ biggest challenge yet.
The holders looked depleted by injuries coming into the tournament, deprived of starting midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante and then Benzema before striking a ball.
Many wondered if France would go the way of the last three defending champions, Italy, Spain and Germany, who were all knocked out of the next World Cup at the group stage.
“We’ll admit we had our doubts a little about Didier Deschamps. We wondered if he hadn’t stayed too long, if he still had his mojo,” daily Le Parisien said in an editorial on Sunday.
“He came to Qatar surrounded by some doubts. They have been erased. It’s like nothing can stop this France team. A France that wins. Deschamps’ France.”
‘Calm’ and ‘prepared’
Olivier Giroud has stepped up spectacularly in Benzema’s absence, with the veteran forward scoring four times in Qatar, including the winner against England.
Deschamps decided shortly before the tournament to abandon his experiment with a three-man defense and revert to a 4-3-3 formation.
More importantly, he has solved his midfield conundrum by turning striker Antoine Griezmann into the tournament’s best player.
Short of World Cup form and without an international goal in over a year, the Atletico Madrid man was once again superb against England, setting up both goals.
“He is aware of the quality of his players and the main players, in a World Cup, he needs a little advice instead of doing a lot of hard work,” said David Trezeguet, who won the 1998 World Cup with Deschamps. AFP.
“Deschamps has understood his players and managed to get all his players to give their best.”
There is an aura about the 54-year-old that is associated with the greatest moments of the French national team in the last quarter of a century.
He captained Les Bleus to their first World Cup in 1998 and to victory at Euro 2000 before coaching them to their triumph in Russia four years ago.
France’s recent major tournament record is remarkable — they have won two of the past six World Cups and reached another final in that time.
Deschamps also led them to the Euro 2016 final and France are now just one game away from another World Cup final.
“He is very calm. He has prepared this race very, very well,” said his assistant Guy Stephan.
“He knew exactly what he wanted to do. He has the experience of big tournaments and that experience benefits the team.”
If France beat Morocco and go on to win the final, they will be the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the World Cup and Deschamps will become the first coach to win the trophy twice since Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.
