English Channel: Migrant boat capsize leaves four dead







London

CNN

–

At least four people have died after a small boat that was likely carrying migrants capsized in the English Channel, authorities confirmed on Wednesday as a major search and rescue operation began in the early hours of the morning. The United Kingdom’s South East Coast Ambulance Service said it sent resources to Dover, England, after receiving a call about the incident at around 3:40 a.m. GMT (10:40 p.m. ET), PA Media reported. British Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that tragically there were four victims, but said it would be inappropriate to go into details. The UK government declined to comment on the number of people on the boat and the number of people rescued in the joint UK-France operation, which included resources from the UK’s Royal National Lifeboat Institute, the British Royal Navy, Frontier Force, French Navy. and Kent Police. British media have reported that dozens of people were rescued in the Wednesday morning incident, citing unnamed government sources. Temperatures fell to 1 degree Celsius (33.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Folkestone Beach overnight, and along the Channel near Calais it was down to -3 degrees Celsius (26.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Meanwhile, sea temperatures were around 11-12 degrees Celsius (52-54 degrees Fahrenheit) near Kent overnight, according to CNN Weather. According to the US Search and Rescue Task Force, water temperatures of 50-60 F (10-16 C) cause exhaustion or loss of consciousness in 1-2 hours, with an expected survival time of 1-6 hours. The English Channel, a waterway just over 20 miles (32 km) at its narrowest between Britain and France, is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Refugees and migrants fleeing conflictpersecution and poverty in the world’s poorest or war-torn countries risk the perilous crossing, often in unsuitable dinghies and at the mercy of people smugglers, in the hope of seeking asylum or economic opportunity in Britain. Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said in a statement that the devastating news of the incident was unfortunately not isolated. It’s been just over a year since 32 lives were lost in a similar incident, Solomon said in a statement sent to CNN. Last November, 27 people drowned in the frigid waters off the coast of France after an inflatable boat carrying migrants bound for Britain capsized, in one of the deadliest incidents in the English Channel in recent years. Five other people remain missing from that incident and are presumed dead, a spokesperson for the charity confirmed to CNN. Like those involved in this incident today, they had hopes and dreams for the future. They were not illegal. They were desperately seeking safety, Solomon added. In October, more than 100 refugee charities wrote an open letter to Braverman, asking her to address what they called a backlog of asylum cases and create safe pathways for refugees to travel to Britain. Braverman has previously referred to illegal crossings of the English Channel as an invasion. Crossing the Channel in watertight ships is a deadly dangerous endeavour, Braverman told parliament on Wednesday. It is for this reason, above all, that we are working so hard to destroy the business model of organized evil criminal people smugglers who treat human beings as cargo. The opposition Labor Party criticized the Conservative government on Wednesday for failing to crack down on people-smuggling gangs and arrest the perpetrators. The number of migrants traveling across the Channel to England’s coast has been increasing in recent years, with more than 40,000 people arriving in the UK in small boats this year, up from 28,000 last year and less than 2,000 in 2019. , according to Home Office data. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/14/uk/english-channel-migrant-boat-deaths-intl-gbr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos