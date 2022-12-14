North Texas soccer fans await 2026 World Cup – Houston Public Media

Colin E. Braley

When the U.S. men’s national team faced Iran late last month in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, the Sylvan Avenue Tavern in West Dallas was packed with soccer fans hoping for a U.S. victory.

Joshua Hall was one of those fans. Having grown up in a Hispanic household, Hall said he is passionate about sports. He even left work to watch the game.

“I’m a freak,” he said. “I can always say like, you know, I watch soccer, American soccer and world soccer.”

Of course, while the USA beat Iran 1-0 that day, the team failed to make it past the round of 16.

For Texas soccer fans like Hall, though, this year’s Qatar tour is a preview of something even more exciting: The world’s biggest sporting event is coming to the U.S. in 2026, with Dallas and Houston among the chosen cities. host.

Hall was just 3 years old in 1994, the first and only time the World Cup came stateside. Back then, bowl games were held at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

His family attended, and now Hall plans to continue the tradition by bringing his daughter, who will be 4 by then.

“Just to have it here, I mean, the world’s talent is going to be here,” Hall said. “I hope the USA can play here so I can go see them in my own backyard.”

And it’s not just football fans who are excited. Local officials expect the games to bring billions of dollars to the region.

Renovations at AT&T Stadium in Arlington are already underway with $295 million in improvements planned before the tournament, according to WFAA.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said the city is working closely with the Dallas Sports Commission, which works to bring major sporting events to the region, as well as nearby city leaders to plan the tournament. Preparations include the opening of the Loews Arlington hotel, which will have more than 800 rooms and be located between AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, Ross said.

“The World Cup gives us an opportunity to show what we’re about,” he said. “To show that, regardless of the diversity, regardless of the different countries these teams are playing from, you can come here to Arlington, Texas. , and have the best World Cup ever.”

It was June when FIFA announced the tournament was coming to North Texas. Sports celebrities and local officials cheered the news at a public announcement in downtown Dallas.

Monica Paul, who heads the Dallas Sports Commission, was in Qatar recently, soaking up everything she can from this year’s cup.

“Honestly, it’s something that’s hard to describe unless you’re here to see it and witness it and feel it,” Paul said.

Paul caught three games, including the USA playing the Netherlands in the round of 16. She sees the tournament as a culturally diverse experience and sees the 2026 cup as a big potential boost for North Texas.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, definitely a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Paul said. “Even if you’re not a football fan, it’s very hard not to get immersed in everything that is the World Cup.”

Paul estimates the region could have an economic impact of $400 million per match. That doesn’t account for what a possible final match could add.

During the June announcement, FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said he anticipated the overall impact to North Texas to be in the billions of dollars.

“It’s not just about hosting games here, and our aim is to get at least six World Cup games,” Hunt said at the time.

Whatever the economic impact, fans hope the 2026 World Cup will have a positive impact on the sport’s popularity in the US

Last month’s Sylvan Avenue Tavern watch party was hosted by the local chapter of Barra 76, a support group for the U.S. men’s national team. Organizer Miguel Villalpando says they focus on Spanish-speaking fans.

He hopes the next big tournament will help them grow and help bring more support to the sport throughout the year.

“I’m excited for the whole World Cup,” said Villalpando. “But I’m more excited about the fact that we’re going to have more new fans sticking around.”

Do you have a tip? Email Paul Arauz Pea at [email protected]

