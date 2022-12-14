



ONTARIO, California., December 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ontario The International Airport (ONT) is expecting a merry and busy holiday season, with passenger volumes expected to surpass 2019 before the pandemic. ONT officials estimate that 303,266 vacationers will use the popularity Southern California gate from Sunday, December 18through Wednesday, January 4.

The busiest travel days, with more than 19,000 airline passengers, will be: Thursday, December 22 (19,182)

(19,182) Wednesday, December 28 (19,099)

(19,099) Thursday, December 29 (19,182) The lightest travel days will be Christmas Day (10,799) and New Year’s Day (13,973). Based on current schedules, airlines operating in the ONT offer 378,406 seats during the 18-day holiday period, 5.3% more than the winter holidays in 2019. Airlines predict that an average of 80% of seats will be filled. “We are preparing for the anticipated increase in winter holiday travel and are doing everything in our power to avoid the stress that can be common at many other airports,” it said. Atif Elkadichief executive i Ontario International Airport Authority. “Terminal concourses will be decorated, retail and dining concessions, as well as passenger lounges, will be open and our signature hassle-free customer experience will be on display.” Elkadi highlighted the availability of ample parking near the ONT passenger terminals and encouraged travelers to reserve spaces online at discounted prices before arriving at the airport. He also pointed to the newly opened Lot 6, where 1,337 new spaces became available at a rate of 15 dollars in day. Travelers and non-travelers alike will notice new and improved amenities and services at ONT this holiday season, including: ONT+, is a free service that enables the non-travelling public to greet family and friends at the gate or spend more time with them as they prepare to depart.

ELIMINATE fast safety lanes

Aspire premium salons

Delicious food and beverage options accessible via mobile ordering from terminal gate areas Travel through ONT exceeded pre-pandemic levels from March to November. Airport officials expect to welcome about 5.8 million passengers for the year as a whole. circle Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent flyers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown The angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport that provides nonstop commercial service to more than two dozen major airports in the US, Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information can be found at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an agreement on joint powers between City of Ontario and the District of San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of Southern California the economy and residents of the airport’s four-county catchment area. OIAA commissioners are Ontario Major Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Mayor of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gow (Commissioner). OIAA media contact:

Steve Lambert(909) 841-7527 [email protected] SOURCE Ontario International Airport

