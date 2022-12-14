International
News: Citizen of the World: Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer
Over twenty years ago, Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer signed up with Search Associates (SEARCH) on the recommendation of a friend, who also recommended Senior Associates Harry Deelman. Her long relationship with Deelmans speaks well beyond the close collaboration and personal contact that SEARCH offers its members:
Harry and Margaret Deelman have seen me through a difficult time in my life. Always, I know they are an email away if I need them. I’m still in touch, even if I’m not actively looking for work this year.
Fiona is truly a citizen of the world. In past years, she has rated trips to a wide range of countries on all continents. An educator for 30 years, Fiona has two permanent homes in Vienna and St. Lucia, but is open to working anywhere with children because, she says, international schools are mostly the same support.
Fiona revealed wow of teaching abroad at her first international school in Vienna, near the United Nations. She realized that children from everywhere have the same needs: a safe environment where they feel valued, where they can honor their background where they can be happy.
Born and raised on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, Fiona knew early on that working and interacting with children was her path. She studied through high school, became a junior teacher after graduation, and then attended Teachers College. After becoming certified, Fiona taught elementary school in St. Lucia. She later moved to Austria, where she gave birth to her first child, Alexie, in 1996 and her second blessing, daughter Shari, born two years later. Soon after, Fiona took a position as a substitute teacher at the Vienna International School (VIS). Before long, everyone was clamoring for her to fill in, and in the next academic year, she was appointed as the second grade teacher and drama coordinator at the elementary school. Fiona reflects,
VIS embraced me, exposed me to inquiry-based and experiential learning, and assigned me to work with a team of amazing international colleagues. My Grade 2 team included women and men from Britain, USA, New Zealand, India, Canada and myself from St. Lucia. This was a period of excellent teaching and learning within a collaborative environment!
During her time at schools in Vienna, St Lucia and Mumbai, Germany, and an International Baccalaureate (IB) Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) project in Kenya, Fiona moved from classroom teaching to administrative positions, including Deputy Head, IB Primary Years Coordinator, Primary Head, District Education Officer and Chief Education Officer. In August 2022, Fiona became Head of Primary at Cedar International School in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.
Fiona has enjoyed two very well organized Search Associates job fairs in London, but she won two administrative appointments through the SEARCH website under Leadership Vacancies: Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai in 2017 and her current position at Cedar International School. She said,
I love the website, especially the Leadership section. I always keep an eye out to see who has vacancies and who is booked. Even though I got a position and my account has been deactivated, I wish I could still get daily updates just because I find it interesting to see what is happening in international schools.
Fiona’s daughters, now 24 and 26, benefited from attending Vienna International School and Danube International Schools for a total of six years before laws in Austria and other countries made schooling a taxable benefit and many teachers like Fiona they couldn’t afford to keep it. their children in their school. However, Aleksie and Shari still talk about their international school days, especially the annual camps where students are taken out of the city and into a natural environment for three or four days. They keep in touch with friends from all over the world through Facebook and Instagram. Like their mother, they consider St. Lucia and Austria home.
Within the international school community, Aleksie and Shari have valued the fact that they are bilingual and biracial. Their multicultural perspective allows them to move socially with grace; they are happy with people from all over the world. Bilingual in English and German, both young women work for global companies, Deloitte and KPMG.
For those considering teaching overseas, Fiona advises you to keep an open mind about places and schools, but at the same time, do plenty of research before accepting a position. She said,
The opportunities are endless to work with children all over the world. . . Identify the key factors that are important in a job and be true to your soul.
