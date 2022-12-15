International
Fosun International Receives “Leading ESG Enterprise Award” and “Leading ESG Social Initiative Award” from Bloomberg Businessweek/China Edition
HONG KONG, December 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Active December 12, 2022, the results of the ESG Leading Enterprise Awards 2022, organized by the China Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek in partnership with Deloitte, one of the largest accounting firms in the world, and with the support of InvestHK under the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region, the Institute of Hong Kong Bankers, the Hong Kong Securities and Investments Institute and the CFA Hong Kong Society were announced at the awards ceremony. Fosun International has won the “ESG Leading Enterprise Award” in Category I – Market Capitalization above HK$20 billion and the ESG Leading Social Initiative Award.
The “ESG Leading Enterprise Award” recognizes Fosu for actively promoting sustainable ESG development
This year, Fosun International was accredited with the “ESG Leading Enterprise Award” in Category I – Market Capitalization on HK$20 billion by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, representing Fosun International’s market recognition in environmental, social, corporate governance (ESG), corporate sustainability and information disclosure, etc. tall HK$20 billion include on a large scale Hong Kong-listed companies such as Hang Seng Bank, Henderson Land Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties, New World Development, Sino landetc.
As a globalized company rooted in China, Fosun takes initiatives to create business value and gives high priority to corporate social responsibility. Along with its original aspiration of “self-improvement, teamwork, performance and contribution to society” and its corporate mission of “Creating happier lives for families around the world”, Fosun has always integrated the development principle of sustainable at all levels of the Group’s operations. .
Since 2019, Fosun International has established the ESG Board Committee and ESG Working Group to thoroughly improve ESG management and ensure the implementation of each ESG indicator. Fosun International has also established an ESG Management Committee as well as an ESG Executive Committee to promote the effective implementation of ESG strategies and initiatives.
In recent years, Fosun has achieved outstanding ESG performance. Its MSCI ESG Rating was AA and Hang Seng Sustainability Rating was A. Fosun International has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (top 50 large to mid-caps) for two consecutive years and is included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for three consecutive years, which includes 87 Hong Kong-listed companies with the most outstanding performance in corporate sustainability (top 20% of the Index’s constituent stocks Hang Seng Composite). In addition, its FTSE Russell ESG rating improved significantly, outperforming the industry average, and it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time this year. Its S&P CSA ESG score ranked ahead of 90% of its global peers and significantly ahead of the industry average. All these affirm the achievements of Fosun ESG and the global recognition of Fosun ESG’s efforts.
The “ESG Leading Social Initiative Award” recognizes Fosu‘His contribution to the global fight against the pandemic and malaria
Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition presented Fosu with the “ESG Social Leadership Initiative Award” to praise Fosu for its active contribution to the global fight against the pandemic, including the introduction of COMIRNATY, a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed together with BioNTech, a German biotechnology company. . At the same time, he praises Fosu for his contribution in helping to fight malaria in Africa. Fosun has participated in the joint construction of a “malaria-free world” for more than 15 years. Fosun Pharma’s self-developed artesunate, injectable artesunate has brought hope to malaria patients.
Since the outbreak of COVD-19 in early 2020 and facing the severe pandemic situation overseas, Fosun has immediately launched the global deployment of medical supplies to provide strong support to overseas countries and regions to fight against the pandemic. Fosun also collaborated with BioNTech to co-develop the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, COMIRNATY. Regarding June 2022a total of more than 30 million doses of COMIRNATY have been sold in Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan The region. IN November 2022, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR introduced the COMIRNATY bivalent vaccine, which can protect against the Omicron variant, and vaccination became available on 1 December. In addition, in response to the Macao SAR government’s epidemic prevention and measures to accelerate tourism recovery, COMIRNATY’s self-paid COVID-19 vaccination service mRNA vaccine for non-Macao residents has been officially released since November 1, 2022.
Besides COMMIRATY, artesunate for injection, Artesun, self-developed and manufactured by Fosun Pharma, is the first well-known Chinese brand pharmaceutical product in Africa and has been used to treat over 48 million severe malaria patients worldwide by the end of 2021.
Signs of 2022 30 years of the establishment of Fosun. Since its establishment 30 years ago, Fosun has presented the core values of “Self-Improvement, Teamwork, Performance and Contribution to Society” to help Fosuners stay motivated. Standing at the new starting point of 30 years of establishment, Fosun will continue to strengthen its core businesses, deepen innovation and globalization, hoping to join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in society to create a happy ecosystem and share the happiness. and Fosun’s value in fulfilling its mission of “Creating Happier Lives for Families Around the World.”
