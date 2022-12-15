Scientists discover that snakes have clitoris | Smart news

Scientists have been studying the penis of snakes for years. These forked structures, often barbed, shaped the snake’s understanding of reproduction.

In fact, researchers have long assumed that female snakes do not have a homologous organ that many of them actually look like. But those who did such as morphologist of genital organs Patricia Brennanwho studied the clitorises of animals (including those of dolphins and lizards) for two decades was unable to find it, writes The Atlantics Katherine J. Wu.

Much is known about the genitalia of male snakes, but not so much about female snakes. Megan Follwellsays a researcher at the University of Adelaide in Australia Young scientists Corryn Wetzel. Previous studies were somewhat all over the place as to whether the snake clitoris existed.

But to Folwell, it just didn’t make sense that the clitoris, although present in all mammals, all lizards and some birds, would be absent from snakes. So she began dissecting female snake specimens from the zoology collection at the University of Michigan to see if she could find him. And find she did. After shedding the skin of a death appendage, the triangular structure of the bipartite clitoris hemiclitoris is also found in lizardswas shockingly clear, writes Alex Fox for New York Times.

In a new study published on Wednesday in Proceedings of the Royal Society BFolwell, Brennan and their colleagues found and described for the first time the semiclitoris of nine snake species.

This discovery could really change the way we understand snake mating, says Brennan, a researcher at Mount Holyoke College. Times. It just goes to show how much we’ve been missing out on by largely ignoring the female anatomy.

The team found that the organs varied significantly in size depending on the species. The largest, found on a pit viper, was 1.2 inches long and 0.7 inches wide. The Guatemalan milk snake had much smaller semi-clits, measuring 0.1 inch long and 0.06 inch wide, for Times.

More research is needed to determine their exact function, but with erectile tissue and bundles of nerves, the researchers suggest the organs have functional importance in mating, they write in the study.

We can only speculate, and looking at other animals like dolphins, it is used for pleasure in sex, co-author of the study Jenna Crowe-Riddellan evolutionary biologist at La Trobe University in Australia, says Australian Broadcasting Corporations Belinda Smith. But we don’t know if that’s what the snakes are using.

Previously, researchers assumed that snake reproduction was largely coercive, with males directing the mating. However, courtship with the animals involves behaviors such as rubbing and twisting their tails together, which researchers say can stimulate hemiclitors and make females more receptive to breeding.

The new study provides indisputable evidence that [the clitoris] it’s there, and it’s big and complex, Richard Shine at Macquarie University in Australia, who was not involved in the study, says Young scientist. It is a major step forward in our understanding of sexual anatomy in reptiles.

And this is another example of the longstanding disparity between research on male and female animals and the taboos surrounding female genitalia. Even in humans, scientists did not fully describe the clitoris until 1998.

Darwin described women as rigid and passive participants in sexual selection. Mount Ah-Kingan evolutionary biologist and gender researcher at Stockholm University in Sweden, who was not involved in the study, tells Times. Each person’s perspective has limits, and this research shows how bringing in more perspectives can give us a more complete picture.