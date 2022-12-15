Rich nations mobilize $15.5 billion for Vietnam’s coal-to-refinery transition

The agreement will help Vietnam reach the peak of greenhouse gas emissions five years earlier than planned and increase the production of renewable energy

Rich countries and banks to give $15.5 billion to help Vietnam transition away from coal, UK foreign office says announced Wednesday.

Half of the money will come from governments, the Asian Development Bank and the International Finance Corporation. The rest will come from private investment coordinated by the Glasgow Net Zero Finance Alliance.

An initial $15.5 billion in public and private financing will be disbursed over the next three to five years, according to the press release.

The deal will help Vietnam peak its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, bringing forward a previous projection of 2035, cap its peak coal capacity at 30.2 gigawatts (GW) instead of the originally planned 37 GW and get 47% of its energy from renewable energy. until 2030, the statement said.

Contributors claim that meeting these targets will save around 500 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2035. That’s about the same as the nation of Turkey releases every year.

“Today, Vietnam has demonstrated leadership in crafting an ambitious clean energy transition that will ensure long-term energy security,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Ember’s Asia electricity analyst Achmed Shahram Edianto said: “This new $15.5 billion deal for Vietnam is expected to change the path of the country’s energy transition, to significantly increase the share of renewable energy and to given a higher priority to reducing coal in their future electricity system.

The deal is backed by the G7 group of big rich nations plus Denmark and Norway.

Mostly loans

A small part of the funding will be grants, while most of the public investment will be loans, a Reuters source said.

Andri Prasetiyo, from Trend Asia said: “The initial funding of $15 billion should provide a sufficient portion of grants or at least a lighter portion of credit. I am concerned that if Vietnam’s JETP emerges only as a new form of lending, it may fail to support the essential aspects of a just transition, which is strongly linked to a sense of responsibility and assistance from developed countries to developing countries. .

Governments were divided for removing subsidies that harm nature in Montreal

Contributors have not published a summary of which governments are giving how much to Vietnam. They were similarly murky about the breakdown for Indonesia, but Climate Home got the details on the South African deal.

Vietnam, among the world’s top 20 coal users, was originally scheduled to sign the “Just Energy Transition Partnership” with G7 countries at the Cop27 global climate summit in November, but high-level talks stalled ahead of the meeting.

To convince Vietnam to back the offer, Western negotiators led by the European Union and Britain have steadily increased the amount of funding offered to Hanoi.

Another point of contention was the jailing of anti-coal activists from Vietnam on charges of tax evasion. USA hassentencedimprisonment ofKhanhand fellow activists Mai Phan Loi, Bach Hung Duong and Dang Dinh Bach.

AIIB finds gas plant in Bangladesh in line with the Paris objectives

The deal is the third of its kind reached by G7 countries as pressure mounts on them to help poorer countries tackle climate change and transition to cleaner energy.

The group signed similar agreements last year with South Africa and last month with Indonesia. In all three negotiations, the grant versus loan portion was a battle line.

The G7 deal with Indonesia pledged $10 billion in public funding to close coal plants there and bring forward the sector’s emissions cap by up to seven years to 2030. South Africa was promised $8.5 billion.

Vietnam’s Environment Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.