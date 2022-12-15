Snakes have clitoris: scientists overcome a massive taboo about female genitalia | Snakes

Female snakes have clitoris, scientists have detailed for the first time in a study of animal sex organs.

The scientists say that previous research had mistaken the organs as scent glands or underdeveloped versions of the penis, in a study that criticized the relatively limited research on female genitalia.

In a study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society Bthe researchers found that snakes have two individual clitoral hemiclits separated by tissue and hidden by the skin on the underside of the tail.

Female genitalia are markedly overlooked compared to their male counterparts, limiting our understanding of sexual reproduction across vertebrate lineages, the study authors wrote.

Male snakes and lizards are known to have hemipenes, a pair of penises that protrude outside the body during reproduction. In many species, the hemipenes are covered with spines or hooks.

The study’s lead author and a PhD student at the University of Adelaide, Megan Folwell, said a massive taboo around female genitalia was a possible factor in why the snake’s clitoris had not been described before. I think it’s a combination of not knowing what to look for and not wanting it, she said.

A dissection showing the hemiclitors of a death adder. Photo: La Trobe University

Trying to find it isn’t always the easiest thing, some are extremely small, Folwell said. She first cut the clitoris into a death adder, in which the organ forms a triangular shape like a heart.

“I was lucky that the death adder had a pretty prominent semi-clit,” Folwell said.

The study suggests that the sex organs have functional importance in snake mating. Although more research is needed into the snakes’ behavior, Folwell said the team theorized that the hemiclitors may provide some sort of stimulatory signal for vaginal relaxation and lubrication, which would help the copulating female prevent damage from those large hemipenes and spinal hooks during copulation. mating.

It could also be a signal for the ovaries to ovulate and for the ovaries to potentially prepare for sperm storage, she added.

The researchers went on to isolate 10 snakes of nine species, including the carpet python, puffer and Mexican moccasin.

Register at Guardian Australia Morning Mail Our Australian Morning News email breaks down the top national and international stories of the day and why they matter Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”Styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-mail”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the Guardian Australia Morning Mail every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information see our Privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy policy AND Terms of Service apply.

Some of the clitorises are quite muscular and large in vipers, but then they’re really thin, flat and small in some other snakes, said Dr Jenna Crowe-Riddell, study co-author and postdoctoral researcher in neuroecology at La Trobe University. . Sizes ranged from less than one millimeter to seven millimeters.

The study found that the hemiclitores are composed of erectile tissue that is likely to swell with blood, as well as nerve bundles that may be indicative of touch sensitivity, similar to the mammalian clitoris.

Now that we know this is here, we know what it looks like, we know there is erectile tissue with nerves we can’t help but think: why wouldn’t this be for pleasure? Crowe-Riddell said. I think it’s worth opening up those questions about snakes.

The study comes after a research abstract presented in the United States earlier this year said the human clitoris has between 9,850-1,100 nerve fibers about 20% more than the previously reported number of 8,000, which is said to have come from research conducted on cows.

with AFP