The global fight against corruption needs more action

Last week, Transparency International held its annual International Anti-Corruption Conference in Washington, where representatives from 140 countries gathered to assess the global fight against corruption and explore ways to combat corrupt practices and individuals.

The nonprofit watchdog group said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine renewed efforts by democratic nations to do more to deny a safe haven to so-called “kleptocratic assets.” At the same time, the group said the failure of rich countries in the G-20 to adopt an anti-corruption agency shows that there is still much to crack down on transnational corruption.

Delia Ferreira Rubio, president of corruption watchdog Transparency International, told VOA in an interview that global anti-corruption efforts are on track and supporters are raising awareness and building tools and networks to curb corruption.

The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Delia Ferreira Rubio: I think we have gathered 2,000 from all over the world, not only Transparency International’s anti-corruption fighters, but many other organizations and individuals, and it is clear that this is a collective effort. The only way to defeat corruption is to work together, involving the public sector, the private sector, civil society and citizens.

VOA: So what did you hear from representatives and governments? Have you heard assurances, strong assurances, that the fight against corruption will continue and that there will be actions to fight corruption?

Rubio: Yes, we have heard such statements here before and what we would like to see is action. (Political) Candidates, for example, talk about ‘I will fight against corruption’ and then forget that promise and start doing other things. So we need action now. We, the civil society, are fed up with commitments and declarations. We need action. We need them to protect those who protect integrity, we need them to react when there are some cracks using power (and) influence to escape sanctions or things like that. I always say that we must fight for more information, more integrity, less impunity, less indifference. And this factor of impunity means that governments and the judiciary must enforce the laws and prosecute and sanction those involved in corruption, no matter how powerful they are.

VOA: You talk about sanctions. For some people, corruption is like terrorism, isn’t it. So there are people that governments will consider terrorists, but to other people, they will be freedom fighters. For some people, some countries are more corrupt than others, and there are sanctions applied against some countries, and there are arguments that corruption is a domestic issue that governments, through their civil society mechanisms, should fight corruption and not sanctions international. What is your answer to this?

Rubio: Corruption is a global problem. Those countries, which according to our perception index, are seen as transparent, have the responsibility to stop the global phenomenon of corruption, because this is a network. This is a network of corrupt actors who act for their own benefit, of course, and exploit all loopholes in the legislation. And we have to have those countries be perceived as transparent, really involved in playing the role that they have in terms of being gatekeepers to stop this.

VOA: You heard Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, at the beginning of this conference, say that over $30 billion in wealth from Russian oligarchs has been frozen in the Western world. Is this the kind of action you want to see?

Rubio: Yes, of course, but not just frozen, they should be confiscated and the assets that have been stolen should be returned to the poor of the country they were stolen from and with guarantees. This is an asset recovery problem, who will be responsible for the use of these funds? These assets will be returned to the countries, but the asset freeze is a very important thing.

VOA: So, now that you bring this fight against corruption to international forums, where you have various international actors fighting corruption wherever it occurs, do you have the necessary international institutional tools and legitimacy to effectively fight corruption?

Rubio: There are many things that need to be done and processes put in place and perhaps laws that need to be passed to ensure the rest of the process in the sense that we have frozen these assets and now we can proceed. Currently, we have many conventions signed by almost all countries around the world such as the UNCAC (United Nations Convention against Corruption) convention. We have regional conventions against corruption. We have conventions against foreign bribery for example, and we have anti-corruption agencies. We have an independent judiciary in many countries. And this has been essential in this process, because national courts decide using the law, local law, domestic law and under the umbrella of these international conventions. This is not the end. And of course, this is a work in progress, as are all legal institutions. The law is creating the tools we can use to improve the situation. And I think there are many things to do, including discussions about an international anti-corruption court. We at Transparency International are exploring this possibility, but we are also pushing the possibility of using regional institutions to guarantee the implementation of conventions, etc.

VOA: You are obviously looking for global consensus about the most effective way to fight corruption. In this conference there were no representatives from governments or civil society from countries like Russia, China, Iran.

Rubio: Well, we have civil society from Russia. We just had the lady in charge of investigations at the Navalny Foundation, and she’s here working with us.

VOA: What about Iran, China, Afghanistan, those other countries that we often hear that corruption is massive there. Did you have anyone from those countries?

Rubio: I’m not sure they were here at this conference. We had a chapter that has now disbanded in China. We have worked with them for several years, of course, we must have independent NGOs and when we see a capture of the organization’s resources by a corrupt government or an authoritarian regime, of course, that is not what we work with. But the conferences are open to anyone who wants to register and come here and talk to us. What we stand for is very clear: democratic values, transparency and integrity. We are against authoritarian regimes because [it’s] simply because they do not allow freedom of expression, freedom of organization, free work of society as a whole. So we cannot accept that kind of regime. We work and insist on those democratic values, and we stand for it very strongly.

VOA: So is there such a thing as a corrupt free country anywhere in the world?

Rubio: No, of course not. Our Corruption Perceptions Index ranks countries out of 100 that would be perceived as very transparent and zero. [is] perceived as corrupt in the public sector. It is a perception index for the public sector. And of course, there is no country that gets a hundred points. So this is not perfect. Of course, corruption can happen in all countries of the world, even in western democratic countries, very solid, developed, even in those countries as I mentioned, you can have cases of corruption. There is a difference between countries that are perceived as transparent and those that are perceived as corrupt, and the difference lies in how they react when there is a case of corruption. In some countries, they enforce the laws, the courts make decisions, if they (the corrupt actors) have to go to jail, they are [put] in prison. If they have to pay a fine, they have to pay the fine. In other countries there is no institutional response or cases take 20 years to reach a court decision. [while] No one remembers what we are talking about in this case or the other thing in these societies is how societies react not only to institutional reaction, but to society’s reaction, to corruption. In some cases, in some countries, there is zero tolerance for corruption. In others, the idea might be, well they’re corrupt, but they’re doing some (good) things, so we keep voting for these people. And this is not the right reaction. If we want to send the right message, the message is that we are not accepting corruption.

VOA: We are in such a polarized time. The war continues in Ukraine. There is global disagreement with what China is doing about what is happening in Iran. Are we on the right track to a less corrupt world than, say, a year ago?

Rubio: I think we are on the right track. I think it is possible to change the situation. But we have to work together. There is no one who is free from this struggle. All of us must commit. And if I wasn’t an optimist, I wouldn’t have worked more than 40 years on this path. What we have to do is do it, and I will put it as a metaphor. If transparency was a carpet that we are rolling, what we see in many cases is that the bad guys are coming after us rolling the carpet of corruption to get what they want, after we have taken an advanced step forward, so we have to measures in place and nail it to the floor very firmly. And this means that society is aware of the importance of transparency, for our lives as citizens. The victims of corruption are all citizens around the world, because the money that goes or is lost to corruption is the money that is missing in education, in health, in security, in future work opportunities. So we all have to protect it. And of course, transparency is not like a marathon in which everyone runs in the same direction. It’s not like that. Our war is like playing chess. It is a strategy game. We are not alone on the chessboard. So we must be very strong, aware, flexible and alert to the changes and new challenges we are facing to react in time because we are not alone. There are a lot of bad actors, to put them in one category, that are trying to stop us and trying to reverse our progress for transparency and integrity. Our progress is not only international, but all people around the world work for transparency and integrity. They are trying to stop us and they will not succeed, because in the end we will win, but we have to keep fighting.