Morocco’s World Cup victory has caused mixed feelings in Western Sahara

LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara (AP) After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its historic World Cup run crowds spilled out of homes and cafes in Western Sahara’s largest city, partying for hours.

The revelers included several Sahrawis, members of an ethnic group that has demanded independence for Western Sahara since Morocco annexed the disputed territory. in 1975. Other Sahrawis rooted for Morocco’s defeat on the soccer field or refused to participate in the celebrations.

They accuse Moroccan authorities of increasingly cracking down on independence activists and of touting the success of Qatar’s World Cup teams to distract the population from economic challenges.

But the presence of some Sahrawi fans cheering for Morocco on the streets of Laayoune illustrates the unifying power of the first Arab or African team to ever advance to the world’s biggest sporting event. Morocco’s national team, known as the Atlas Lions, will face defending champions France in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Al-Salik Al-Yazid, a Sahrawi youth in Laayoune, said the historic success of the Moroccan national team had created a collective sense of overwhelming joy that included all Arabs and Africans, despite the continued dissatisfaction with the Moroccan state.

He called it a sign of the gradual change in mindsets among young Sahrawis who grew up under Moroccan rule and under a 1991 ceasefire that ended a 16-year conflict between Moroccan forces and the independence fighters of the Polisario Front. Algeria.

As the generations come together and coexist in a common environment, it has become natural to find Sahrawi individuals celebrating the victory of the Moroccan national team, Al-Yazid said. Many Sahrawis have overcome the identity problem caused by decades of political struggle.

However, a long-promised referendum on the future of the territories never took place. Low intensity hostilities have been reignited leaving the ceasefire in danger of falling apart in Moroccan-controlled Western Sahara.

Sahrawi people make up a minority of the estimated population of 350,000 in the territory, a region the size of Colorado, rich in phosphates and fishing grounds. The rest, after almost half a century of resettlement efforts, are mainly Moroccans. Other Sahrawis live in the Polisario-ruled part of Western Sahara, or in refugee camps in Algeria.

On World Cup match nights, the atmosphere is festive but complex.

In past tournaments, the Sahrawis generally supported the Algerian team. Activists accused Moroccan police of violently suppressing Algerian victory celebrations. Algeria did not qualify for this year’s World Cup.

When Morocco played Spain last week, some Sahrawis welcomed Morocco’s victory and others wore T-shirts in support of Spain, Western Sahara’s former colonial ruler. Some threw stones at people celebrating the Moroccan victory.

Mohamed El-Yousefi, a Moroccan resident of Laayoune, said he understands the discontent, calling it closely related to the conflict in the desert.

Some Sahrawis, he said, rejoice in good faith and others hate everything that comes from Morocco.

Happy Moroccans sometimes fall into the trap of politics and chant phrases such as We won out of anger against the enemy in reference to Sahrawis who are unhappy with Morocco’s victory, El-Yousefi said.

Sahrawi independence activists say it is not possible to separate the Moroccan team from the Kingdom of Morocco itself.

The team represents the Royal Football League and thus the monarchy, which for us is the cause of our people’s tragedy through the violent occupation of Western Sahara, said Mubarak Mamine, a Polisario Front activist based in Laayoune.

Football is a tool used by the Moroccan regime to distract the Moroccan people from their fundamental issues, especially in light of the deteriorating economic and social conditions in the country, Marmine said.

Morocco denies there is an armed conflict in what it calls its southern provinces and has become increasingly assertive in defending its claim over Western Sahara in recent years.

The kingdom received a major boost and independence activists suffered a major blow when the United States in 2020 recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory in exchange for Morocco normalizing ties with Israel.

Morocco’s climb up the World Cup ladder has taken fans everywhere, including Western Sahara, by surprise.

Sports journalist Balfater Abdel-Wahhab said the celebrations he covered in Laayoune were unlike anything the city had seen.

All the crowds in the city of Laayoune came out as Morocco beat rival after rival to advance to the semi-finals. He called it a wonderful celebration of sports, decorated with national (Moroccan) flags and traditional (Sahrawi) desert costumes.

