Introducing SPACE by TELUS International





VANCOUVER, British Columbia –(BUSINESS WIRE)–TELUS International, a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, including AI and content moderation, today announced the launch of SPACE by TELUS International (SPACE) a new platform virtual recruitment platform that provides job seekers with a fully immersive experience in a fun and interactive digital environment. Starting from virtual recruitment interviews to signing their employment contract electronically, the entire TELUS International hiring process can be completed in SPACE. Candidates enter the platform as an avatar that they can customize with clothing choices, accessories and physical features to help reflect their personalities and preferences. In the SPACE lobby, candidates are free to explore various themed spaces and watch videos to learn about TELUS International’s culture and team member experience, including benefits, learning and development opportunities and volunteer initiatives. Private rooms are also available at SPACE to conduct interviews, complete training assessments for specific roles that may be required and sign employment contracts. SPACE: a new dawn for talent recruitment SPACE encourages and creates more personal and in-depth interactions between candidates and recruiters, increases the speed and efficiency of the overall job application process and maximizes candidate engagement. It also broadens the reach of companies’ recruiting efforts, facilitating access to a larger global talent pool and making the process more accessible to individuals who may not be able to attend an in-person interview or job fair. . This supports TELUS International’s goal of fostering a global team that reflects diverse cultures, genders, ages, religions, socio-economic status, skills and approaches. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on all aspects of our lives, including the way employees want to work, which continues to drive the evolution of corporate recruiting strategies and tactics, said Albert Galarza, global vice president, sourcing human, TELUS International. Not only have businesses had to change the way they recruit and hire talent in a post-pandemic world, they have also realized the critical importance of making these processes resilient and agile using next-generation technologies, digital platforms and cloud architectures to keep the business going. continuity. While traditional recruitment processes are often limited and tied to a geographic location, our new virtual platform SPACE removes that barrier while also providing candidates with a comprehensive view of TELUS Internationals culture to ensure they are the right fit for right from the start. An out-of-this-world candidate experience SPACE enhances the candidate experience in a variety of ways, including: S urinate: Through this platform, the speed of the application process is accelerated. Candidates can meet with multiple teams on the same day, including the recruiter and hiring manager, shortening the time it takes a candidate to go through the interview and hiring process. The entire process can be completed in just a few hours with the recruit receiving the offer the same day.

Through this platform, the speed of the application process is accelerated. Candidates can meet with multiple teams on the same day, including the recruiter and hiring manager, shortening the time it takes a candidate to go through the interview and hiring process. The entire process can be completed in just a few hours with the recruit receiving the offer the same day. P personalized and comprehensive : Through the use of avatars, candidates can choose from an extensive library of elements to create a virtual representation of their identity by customizing clothing, accessories and physical appearance, allowing them to present themselves as they wish to be seen.

: Through the use of avatars, candidates can choose from an extensive library of elements to create a virtual representation of their identity by customizing clothing, accessories and physical appearance, allowing them to present themselves as they wish to be seen. or accessible : The platform is mobile and desktop friendly and accessible to anyone anytime, anywhere.

: The platform is mobile and desktop friendly and accessible to anyone anytime, anywhere. C culture: On the platform, candidates are able to engage with other departments, such as the benefits or talent acquisition teams, to better understand TELUS International and its unique culture of care.

On the platform, candidates are able to engage with other departments, such as the benefits or talent acquisition teams, to better understand TELUS International and its unique culture of care. E vents: SPACE is not just for recruitment, the platform can host groups of up to 500 people for job fairs and features open spaces that can be used for other purposes, such as training and onboarding sessions. This reduces related costs and helps new hires working in different locations connect seamlessly. At TELUS International, our unique culture of care is at the core of what we do. It is reflected in how we prioritize the experiences of all our team members, from career development to health and wellness benefits, in order to meet the needs of our diverse global workforce, Galarza said. They were excited to start connecting with candidates in new ways and provide them with this unique recruiting experience. We look forward to meeting our future team members at SPACE. Take a tour of SPACE from TELUS International here. To explore current career opportunities with TELUS International, please visit us at: https://www.telusinternational.com/careers. About TELUS International TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to improve the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support its clients’ full lifecycle, digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS Internationals integrated solutions include digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities such as and omnichannel CX solutions and trust and security including content moderation. Driving all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high-growth industry verticals, including technology and gaming, communications and media, e-commerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare and travel and hospitality. TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusion through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity employment practices throughout the regions in which it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than one million citizens worldwide, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have awarded $4.9 million in funding to grassroots charities since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

