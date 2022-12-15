PLATINUM EQUITY TO EARN HARBISONWALKER INTERNATIONAL





HWI will join forces with Imerys SA’s high temperature solutions business, creating a global refractories provider with a comprehensive product portfolio and expanded reach THE ANGELS, December 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Platinum Equity today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to acquire HarbisonWalker International (HWI), a supplier of refractory products and services in North America. Financial terms have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

“We are pleased to offer a divestment solution that provides speed and certainty in a challenging M&A market,” said Platinum Equity partner. Louis Samson. “HarbisonWalker has built an impressive organization, and we have deep respect for the company’s heritage, culture and commitment to serving its clients. We are excited to continue to invest in its growth.” In July, Platinum Equity announced plans to acquire the High Temperature Solutions (HTS) business of Imerys SA, a refractory solutions provider serving more than 6,000 customers primarily in Europe AND Asiain a transaction expected to close at the end of the year. Once both acquisitions are completed, HWI and HTS will be combined into one global business of greater scope and scale. “The presence of HWI in North America complements the HTS business in Europe AND Asia“Their product portfolios are also highly complementary and will create a comprehensive and complete offering of brick and powder-based refractories to a global customer base. We expect the combination to immediately open new avenues for growth on both sides .” Platinum Equity said it will seek additional opportunities to help the combined company grow both organically and through additional acquisitions in key product areas and geographies. “The refractories industry is highly fragmented and this combination will create a global platform with meaningful opportunities to expand further,” said the Managing Director of Platinum Equity. Malik Vorderwuelbecke. “We are excited about the prospects in this space and look forward to putting our M&A and operational resources to work.” Kirkland & Ellis is providing legal advice to Platinum Equity on the acquisition of HWI. About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom GoresPlatinum Equity is a global investment firm with approx 36 billion dollars of assets under management and a PORTFOLIO of approximately 50 operating companies serving customers worldwide. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a 10 billion dollars global buyout fund, and Platinum Capital Small Cap Fund, a 1.5 billion dollars buyout fund focused on lower middle market investment opportunities. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations, a trademark strategy it calls M&A&O acquiring and operating companies in a wide range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metal services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 27 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 350 acquisitions. Media contacts:

