New US Embassy in Niamey, Niger Awarded Best Global Project by Engineering News-Record | BL Herbert International

Engineering News-Record (ENR), a leading construction industry news magazine, named the US Embassy in Niamey, Niger, as the best global project in the Government Buildings category. The US Embassy Niamey was recognized along with other global projects that exemplify exceptional design and construction. ENR officially presented the award yesterday at the ENR Global Project Best awards ceremony, Located on the existing 11-hectare embassy campus, the new US Embassy Niamey consists of a multi-building project that embodies the Overseas Buildings Operations Bureau’s objectives for safe, secure, functional and resilient facilities that provide a platform for American diplomacy abroad. The project team created a design that integrates the buildings into the existing site and represents the best of American architecture, engineering and construction execution while respecting and incorporating elements of the Nigerian landscape and culture. Consciously constructed to minimize its impact on municipal resources and maximize its integration of sustainable systems, this multi-complex project utilized various green design elements to elevate the embassy campus to a leadership in design energy and environment (LEED) Platinum, the first project to achieve this certification in West Africa. The campus incorporates numerous energy conservation strategies including photovoltaic arrays that produce up to 750 kWh, shade screens and canopies that reduce solar heat gain by approximately 60 percent, and low-flow plumbing fixtures. BL Herbert International (BLHI) of Birmingham, Alabama, served as the construction contractor. Miller Hull Partnership of Seattle, Washington, is the design architect. Page served as Architect of Records. Approximately 1,700 US, Nigerian and third-country national personnel were involved in the construction. Of these, more than 1,500 local workers were hired and trained by BLHI to carry out specific trades. Today, these workers are able to apply their skills in the construction industry in their communities. A cornerstone of the quality of the project was the number of experienced supervisors of 21 different nationalities that BLHI recruited to assist with the project. Many of these third country nationals had worked on a number of OBO projects and had trained the local workforce to the standards required for the project. Although the project teams were challenged with many spoken languages ​​and indigenous dialects, the teams came together to learn and understand how important quality was from the start of the project. The Niamey Embassy represents the best of American architecture, engineering and technology and sets a new standard for diplomatic campus design overseas. The project, due for completion in 2022, is an example of the Overseas Buildings Operations Bureau’s (OBO) commitment to safe, resilient and sustainable practices. Completed in phases, the project provides modern, functional facilities that serve as the Niger Mission’s diplomatic platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blharbert.com/news/new-u-s-embassy-in-niamey-niger-awarded-global-best-project-by-engineering-news-record/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos