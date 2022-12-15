A worker has died after falling at the World Cup stadium in Qatar





DOHA, Qatar (AP) A security guard died after suffering a fall at a World Cup stadium in Qatar, tournament organizers said Wednesday. The High Committee said John Njau Kibue collapsed at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to hospital and placed in intensive care but died on Tuesday, organizers said in a statement. The security staff at the stadiums are mainly made up of migrant workers, especially from Kenya and other African countries. The High Committee did not specify Kibue’s nationality. His family has been informed and organizers are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency, the committee said. There was no game at Lusail Stadium on Saturday. The venue will host Sunday’s final between Argentina and the winner of the France-Morocco semi-final. Since being named as this year’s World Cup host, Qatar has come under intense scrutiny over conditions for the more than 2 million expatriates who work in the country in everything from construction jobs to service industries. Rights groups say workers face unsafe working conditions, including extreme heat that has caused deaths, as well as exploitation by employers, despite reforms imposed by Qatar. Qatari officials say that as part of the reforms, stricter rules have been imposed on working conditions. They say three workers died in workplace accidents linked to the construction of new World Cup stadiums over the past decade, along with 37 other stadium workers who died off-site during that time. They argue that accident rates at stadiums are comparable to others around the world.

