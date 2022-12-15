Messi: Lionel Messi will retire from international football after the 2022 World Cup final, the last game on December 18





Lionel Messi plans to retire from international football and the Argentina captain says: “I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to end my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final.” What a way to retire if he took the cup for Argentina. Messi is now in his fifth World Cup, four appearances ahead of Maradona, and he has overtaken Bautista in goals. Messi is currently the top scorer for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup with eleven goals. He reaffirmed his retirement plans shortly after his team beat Croatia in the semi-finals. Messi and his team will now face either France or Morocco in the final, and whatever the outcome, the Argentine captain is happy to be representing Argentina. Messi said he is not sure about the next World Cup, and he has enjoyed his journey this time as his country has reached the final.

Lionel Messi will retire: Records that the goat broke during his journey Lionel Messi will retire: Records that the goat broke during his journey last game Lionel Messi has confirmed that Sunday’s World Cup final will be his last game for Argentina, announcing his retirement. Data Throughout his journey, the goat broke countless records, even during the ongoing World Cup. Here are the most significant ones. Top scorer Lionel Messi became Argentina’s top scorer at the World Cup on Wednesday with 11 goals, breaking Gabriel Batistuta’s record. The oldest man in… Messi is also the oldest man to score up to 5 goals for a country in a single World Cup. Argentina have not won the World Cup since 1986 and Messi is happy that this time his team has a chance to do well and win the trophy. Starting with a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia, Messi and his team have recovered to play so well and go to the final. Messi also led his team to the 2014 World Cup finals, but lost against Germany in extra time. Messi has already been given the tag of the goat or the greatest of all time, but the maestro is modest to admit that achieving the group’s target is now his focus. He said that his team is just one step away from holding the coveted trophy in their hands and hopes that he and his team will achieve this goal. Messi is currently at Paris St Germain, the French club, and it is expected to see what his plans are for him. Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or, six European Golden Shoes, seven Copa del Rey titles with Barcelona, ​​ten La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues. The only thing missing is the FIFA World Cup and this is the last chance for him in Qatar. Frequently asked questions: What is Messi’s net worth?

620 million dollars Which brand does Messi support?

Adidas-German sports brand.

