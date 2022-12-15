Global business welcomes the adoption of the OECD Principles on Government Access to Personal Data – ICC





Ministers of OECD countries responsible for digital economy policy today adopted a ground-breaking Declaration on government access to personal data held by private sector entities. of statement is the result of two years of multi-stakeholder and multi-stakeholder discussions at the OECD’s Digital Economy Policy Committee, which brought together privacy, national security and law enforcement officials for the first time. Global Business commends the OECD for the Declaration which articulates principles that are common to OECD members with strong traditions of respect for human rights and the rule of law. They provide clarity and transparency around these shared values, which we believe will increase trust between governments and bring important clarity to business and individuals. The statement comes at a time when growing mistrust of data and data flows is fueling uncertainty that has discouraged the participation of individuals, businesses and even governments in the global digital economy. In this context, most importantly, they should serve as a basis for long-term politically and legally secure mechanisms that support reliable international data flows, critical to the rapidly expanding digital economy. Makoto Yokozawa, co-chairman, Business in the OECD (BIAC) Committee on Digital Economy Policy (CDEP) and ambassador of the ICC Global Digital Economy Commission in Asia, said: By providing these common principles, the OECD now has the opportunity to establish effective and practical international standards and benchmarks for trusted government access to personal data held by the private sector. This will provide a solid foundation for the further development of the free flow of reliable data between OECD countries and beyond. On behalf of over 45 million companies worldwide, the International Chamber of Commerce, through engagement with Business in the OECD (BIAC), has actively contributed with global business evidence to the OECD Committee on Digital Economy Policy process, emphasizing the need for clear and transparent protections on the Internet, based on individual rights, shared values ​​and shared practices of OECD governments. Andrew Wilson, ICC Director of Global Policy, said: We look forward to continuing working together with you Business in the OECD to provide relevant data and evidence and to facilitate ongoing dialogue between governments in the OECD and beyond and relevant stakeholders for effective implementation. Business contributions to the OECD CDEP process: The Joint Business Statement on OECD Digital Economy Policy Committee works to develop an instrument that sets out high-level principles or policy guidelines for trusted government access to personal data held by the private sector ICC White Paper on Trusted Government Access to Personal Data Held by the Private Sector Center for International Economic Cooperation CFIEC Report on Government Access Rulemaking: Towards Optimizing the International Flow of Personal and Non-Personal Data

