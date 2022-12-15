International
Venezuela’s Maduro enters 2023 seeking global recognition
LIMA, Peru (AP) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was not invited to a summit of Western Hemisphere leaders in June. But in October, he traveled to Egypt for a conference where he joked with French President Emmanuel Macron and shook hands with John Kerry, the US government’s climate envoy.
The meetings, with a towering Maduro smiling politely, were carefully captured on video, posted on social media and broadcast on Venezuelan state television.
A few months short of a decade since he inherited the country’s leadership following the death of President Hugo Chvez, Maduro is working to regain the international recognition he lost when his 2018 re-election was deemed a fraud by dozens of nations.
These efforts are also aimed at bolstering his strength at home as he heads into 2023 as pressure mounts for free and fair presidential elections next year.
Crucial to Maduro’s calculations are oil, his country’s main asset, and the war in Ukraine. The South American country has the world’s largest proven oil reserves but has not supplied the Western market since the US imposed crippling economic sanctions after democracy and human rights deteriorated after Maduro’s re-election.
The international community wants some kind of contribution to global energy security, and with Russian oil out of the market, Venezuelan oil becomes attractive again, said Ryan Berg, director of the Americas program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank. tank.
Maduro’s effort to clean up his image comes as many of the conditions that made him an international pariah remain unchanged.
Independent experts working with the UN’s top human rights body have documented a systematic attack on government opponents, journalists and others. Their report in September alleged that Maduro personally ordered the detention of government opponents, who endured electric shocks, asphyxiation and other cruel acts while in custody.
An economic crisis that began during Chvez’s tenure in recent months has only worsened during Maduro’s presidency. It has forced approximately 7 million Venezuelans to flee the country, rendered the local currency worthless and pushed millions into poverty.
Under Maduro, who succeeded Chavez in 2013, about three-quarters of the population live on less than $1.90 a day, the international standard of extreme poverty. Power outages are part of everyday life and water supplies are very limited.
He is trying to project an image of strength, but the reality is that he is extremely hungry now for international attention, said Geoff Ramsey, director of Venezuela research at the US-based Washington office of the Latin American think tank. We saw this from Cairo, where he ambushed world leaders and then projected these corridor meetings as if they were official state visits.
Maduro has serious cash flow problems and wants access to the international financial system and the U.S. oil market, Ramsey said. But, he added, the only way Maduro is likely to regain access to dollars is by engaging in negotiations with the opposition.
Talks between Maduro and the opposition, including the faction backed by the US government, were suspended for more than a year after one of his key allies was extradited to the US from Africa.
But the two sides reached a landmark deal to fund much-needed social programs in late November.
The agreement will result in a fund managed by the United Nations to finance health, food and education programs in Venezuela.
The money will be drawn from the country’s assets frozen abroad and is not expected to go directly to Maduro’s government. But that hasn’t stopped his administration from promoting the deal as a recovery of funds siphoned off by the U.S.
Still to be agreed, however, are the terms for presidential elections supposed to be held in 2024, the release of political prisoners and the end of bans on many opposition politicians running for office.
The opposition plans to hold primary elections next year. His most obvious potential candidate is Juan Guaido, although his support inside and outside Venezuela has plummeted since he declared himself Maduro’s rival president in 2019 while leading the then-opposition-dominated congress and drawing tens of thousands of anti-Maduro protesters. in the street.
Maduro has had benefits.
A longtime supporter of the Venezuelan opposition, the government in neighboring Colombia is now led by the country’s first leftist president, Gustavo Petro. After taking office earlier this year, Petro moved immediately to restore relations with Venezuela. In a few weeks, Maduro will also regain Brazil’s recognition, as signaled by newly elected president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva.
Berg said the region appears to be moving away from its anti-Maduro stance largely because of the governments that recent elections have brought to power.
He said some governments are working under the assumption that Venezuela’s democratization will be a long process, involving negotiations, multiple elections and sanctions relief, as opposed to a one-time change.
It seems to me like the region is very ready, much more willing now, to try that method, Berg said, noting that many nations in the region are struggling with their own internal problems.
