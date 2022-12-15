Seton Hall University alum donates $1.25 million for international programs and new internship facility

Seton Hall University graduate Bruce Tomason meets students who will study abroad in 2023. Left to right: Assistant Director of International Programs Douglas Cantelmo, Arien Yeddanapally, Andrea Hebel, Isabella Maddalone, Bruce Tomason, Danniel de Dios, Erika David, Eve Cook, and Director of International Programs Maria Bouzas-Sbrigato.

Bruce Tomason ’69, co-founder and past Executive Chairman of Velocity Clinical Research, Inc., and Managing Partner of Summit Healthcare, announced that he will donate $1 million to Seton Hall University’s Office of International Programs and an additional $250,000 to help in future funding the construction of a student recreation center and athletic practice facility.

The International Programs Gift will help the University realize its goals of increasing access for students to study abroad, expanding the number of international students on campus and creating initiatives in Rome, Latin America and beyond. The practice facility gift will help the University complete the next step in its 10-year master plan to improve facilities for all athletics programs: expanding the recreation center to include a new men’s basketball practice gym and expanded resources for women’s basketball. and other athletic programs.

“Serving on the Board of Trustees and Board of Regents for a total of 17 years, Bruce Thomason has been an invaluable voice in the evolution of the University’s strategy, noted University President Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. Gifts of his commitment to improving two of our top priority areas: international programs and athletics. We are honored and grateful that he is investing in our students so generously.”

At a recent lunch with students who will travel overseas next year, Tomason shared how the five years of his career spent working and living in London ignited his appreciation for cultivating a global mindset. Studying abroad helps students learn how to solve problems, he noted, and opens their perspective on the human experience through the lens of different cultures. It also gives graduates an edge in the job search. Putting yourself in new situations and environments, like living and studying abroad, creates a sense of confidence that you can take with you into any career.”

Tomasons Seton Hall story is not atypical: A second-generation American born to blue-collar parents who moved from Kearny to Florham Park in the 1950s, Tomasons chose Seton Hall because he was familiar with the name, having attended the men’s basketball since he was in the 3rd grade.

Seton Hall was a natural fit for me, Tomason said. Several of my family members attended Seton Hall and that influenced my choice. During my freshman year, I joined a fraternity with a group of friends, and thankfully, 55 years later, I’m still close with many of them. I don’t know if I would have the same friendships that I have if I had gone somewhere else.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in economics from Seton Hall and an MBA from Columbia University, Tomasons’ quest for excellence led him to a career in managing and investing in various healthcare and clinical research businesses. He has held senior executive roles in a wide range of companies, such as Evans Medical Ltd., Alterna LLC, One Call Medical, Inc., Copernicus Group, IRB, and several others in addition to Velocity Clinical Research, Inc.

His work for a British pharmaceutical company brought him, his late wife Carol and their two young daughters to live in London from 1986 to 1990: an experience that transformed his life. When my wife and I first got married, our dream was to spend three weeks in Europe, Tomason said. Little did we know that we would spend five years there and make lifelong friends. They traveled extensively while living in Europe, reaching as far as Egypt and what was then the Soviet Union.

When the Tomasons’ daughters returned to the United States and enrolled in college, both participated in study abroad programs. “Looking at what my daughters’ universities actually offered, I kind of expected that Seton Hall didn’t have that strong of a program,” Tomason said. He and Carol then established a scholarship at Seton Hall in 2007 to give more students access to international experiences.

Now, 15 years later, Tomason has decided to make an even more significant gift. I am committed to what the University stands for and what it does for students, especially first-generation students like myself who have an opportunity to go to college, Tomason said. This experience in itself, in addition to the international experience, changes the trajectory of people’s lives. I am a good example for him.

The motivating factor for Thomason was the leadership of Seton Halls under President Nyre, who took over in 2019. Under Dr. Nyre, the University is poised to raise its game in terms of being an institution of distinction, Tomason said. We’ve had good leaders in the past and we’ve had supportive Regents and Administrators in the past, but for me there’s a different energy now. You have to hit when you can. This is the time.

He also praised varsity professor Katia Passerini, Ph.D., who was hired shortly after President Nyre came on board, for her vision and enthusiasm for cultivating an international mindset on campus.

When students meet people from other cultures, engage in dialogue, witness their lives, read their literature, see and hear their philosophies, learn their history, and absorb their art, then they can have a true grasp of human experience, Passerini said. That’s why we have an accelerated plan to give more students access to study abroad opportunities and bring more students from different countries to Seton Hall. I am grateful to Bruce for his overwhelming generosity, which enables us to take a giant step in this direction.

Currently, Seton Halls Office of International Programs offers exchange programs, faculty-led programs, and programs offered through third-party vendors. The office recently launched the Rome Connection program for first-year students and the Criminal Justice program at Columbia. Future initiatives include study abroad opportunities in South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Technological improvements in the application process have caused a significant increase in applications, which Tomaso finds encouraging.

I would like to see our international program become almost an expectation of attending Seton Hall, Tomason said. You attend Seton Hall and one of the cool things you do is go overseas. We have the opportunity to build a great international program and the experience can be so special that it becomes one of the assets in selling the university to prospective students.

Many years ago, Jon Paparsenos, Vice President for University Advancement and Seton Hall alumnus, arrived on campus fresh from his home country of Greece and started classes soon after. I was shocked as if I was jumping into cold water, but I was excited at the same time, Paparsenos said. I was privileged to have an opportunity to embrace another culture. I am pleased that Bruce shares an understanding of impact and has made an investment so that more Seton Hall students can have this life-changing experience.

Although Tomason has a passion for other cultures, there is one American pastime he is just as fond of: basketball. Indeed, it was his passion to attend Seton Hall that ultimately led to his choice of college. I remember sitting at the kitchen table. My grandmother had a subscription to the Newark Evening News and I read about Seton Hall basketball, he recalled. Neighbor Tomasons, a Seton Hall student, started bringing him to games when he was 11 years old, where he would sit on the floor of Walsh Gymnasium, right under the hoop.

I remember one of my first games was seeing Nick Werkman in the early 60’s when he led the country in scoring. Walsh was considered to be a great basketball arena. In those days it was an electric environment to see a game in.

A season ticket holder for nearly 30 years until he left the area, Tomason understands that the Seton Hall University brand benefits immensely from the success of its Division-I athletics program. It gives us tremendous exposure and name recognition, he said, when you play nationally recognized teams, whether it’s men’s basketball, women’s basketball, soccer, golf or another sport, you play against elite teams and those who are watching decide you mentally in that. category.

The new practice facility will include a remodel and expansion of the Richie Regan Recreation and Athletic Center on the South Orange campus. It is the latest step in a long-term plan to improve athletics and recreation facilities for the entire Seton Hall community. It will include new facilities for the men’s and women’s basketball programs, such as a new gymnasium, players’ lounges, locker rooms, a sports medicine room, a strength and conditioning room, coaches’ offices, film rooms, a food center, a stunning new one. benefits and introductions, and more. The space will be freed up for other athletics programs and members of the Seton Hall community who use the facilities.

The new practice facility will literally be a game changer and I am thrilled that Bruce is behind the project, said Athletic Director Bryan Felt. There’s nothing like Pirate Pride and Bruce has been one of our proudest supporters for decades. As we continue to refine the design and set the timeline, I am grateful that Bruce and the other benefactors of the project are making it all possible.

To learn more about Seton Halls International Programs and plans for the new internship facility, contact [email protected], (973) 378-9800.