



One million Marriott International associates worldwide have been trained to recognize and respond to the signs of human trafficking BETHESDA, Md., December 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the recognition of Human Rights Day by the United Nations General Assembly December 10, 2022Marriott International today announced that it has successfully trained one million associates to recognize the signs and respond to human trafficking. This marks an important moment in the global fight against trafficking.

Marriott International Human Trafficking Awareness Training by the Numbers

Marriott International first introduced human trafficking awareness training in 2016 and began extended training in 2021. Created in collaboration with Polaris, a leading non-profit organization specializing in combating human trafficking and assisting trafficking survivors, the training features scenario-based examples to help hotel associates recognize the signs of trafficking in a real-world context real and provides feedback guidance for managers. “I couldn’t be more proud of our one million associates who completed their training, they really are one in a million,” said Anthony CapuanoChief Executive Officer, Marriott International. “While it is heartbreaking to hear stories of human trafficking, Marriott is empowering associates around the globe to learn the signs, act quickly and help fight these horrific crimes. Today is an important milestone in our journey to train all associates in the property by 2025. It only takes one associate to stop a trafficking situation and we are pleased to donate the training to the wider industry to broaden the impact.” Training extends beyond Marriott International’s portfolio of hotels. With the support of the American Hotel and Lodging Association Foundation, Marriott International continues to provide training to the hospitality industry and beyond through ECPAT-US. Marriott International Training by the Numbers Over 1 million unique associate training completions

8200 hotels

138 countries and territories

Over 570,000 hours of training

90 job functions trained

17 languages ​​offered Recent estimates from the International Labor Organization indicate that 28 million people are trafficked each year worldwide. The number of trafficked persons has increased significantly in the last five years. Ten million more people were involved in trafficking situations in 2021 compared to 2016 global estimates, and women and children remain disproportionately vulnerable. To hear first-hand accounts of company training in action, watch this video on Marriott International’s YouTube page. Online training can be obtained for free at https://www.ECPATUSA.org/Hotel-Training. To learn more about Marriott International’s work to combat human trafficking around the world, visit Welcome everyone and advance human rights I Marriott International Serve360. About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: Tues.) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly acclaimed travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.Marriott.comand for the latest company news, visit www.MarriottNewscenter.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​at I tweet AND Instagram. SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-celebrates-the-power-of-one-in-a-million-in-anti-trafficking-milestone-301704436.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

