Blind horse sets three Guinness World Records: ‘They’re still capable of anything’

A 22-year-old blind Appaloosa horse named Endo is sitting three Guinness World Records.

Endo, also known as “Endo the Blind”, set records for the highest free jump by a blind horse at 3 feet 5.73 inches, the most flying changes by a blind horse in one minute, with 39 changes, and the time fastest for a blind horse to weave five poles in 6.93 seconds.


Endo’s success story took time and effort, said owner Morgan Wagner, who met the horse when she was just 13 years old. According to Wagner, Endo was diagnosed with glaucoma, cataracts and a common equine disorder called recurrent equine uveitis when he was 8 years old. Five years later, he was completely blind.

Endo sets the record for the highest free jump by a blind horse.

Wagner said she had put Endo on glasses before he lost his sight to ease him into it, but that it was still an adjustment.

“He was very scared at first, so I took him for a walk around the barn and then went on a walk around the property,” Wagner told Guinness World Records.

Endo and his owner, Morgan Wagner, set the record for most flying changes made by a blind horse in one minute.

She said he eventually regained his confidence to do things he once enjoyed, like racing and dancing. Wagner told Guinness World Records that Endo’s past experience competing in which he “became a national champion at the highest level” helped him learn to dance again.

“They’re still capable of anything,” Wagner said of the blind horses.

Endo and his owner set the record for the fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles.

Equine recurrent uveitis is The leading cause of blindness in horses, according to the UC Davis Center for Equine Health. Appaloosas are eight times more likely than other horse breeds to have recurrent equine uveitis – but the disease didn’t stop Endo from doing everything sighted horses can do.


