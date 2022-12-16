Boom Supersonic Announces FlightSafety International as an Overture Flight Training Partner





The simulator training and development partnership supports the preparation of Overture operators for supersonic passenger flights DENVER, December 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Supersonic Boom , the company that builds the world’s fastest airplane, today announced FlightSafety International (FSI) as its exclusive Overture supersonic flight training and education partner. FSI is the leading professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators to the world’s leading commercial aircraft manufacturers and operators.

FSI will develop a training program and curriculum for Overture pilots, mechanics and cabin crew specifically tailored for supersonic flight and operations. The comprehensive training program will utilize the expertise of professional FAA and EASA qualified instructors and will include state-of-the-art flight simulators and training environments. To support Boom’s commercial airline customers conducting their in-house training, FSI will provide full flight simulators. “Safety is our top priority at Boom and is integral to how we train future pilots, technicians and cabin crew and prepare our customers to operate Overture,” it said. Tracy Bevington, SVP, Commercial Products and Services at Boom. “Boom has chosen FSI because of their decades of leadership in flight training and their proven ability to ensure we have the highest levels of safety in place as we prepare for the Overture flight test program to begin in 2027.” FSI will provide flight deck simulators for The Iron Bird Boom’s integration testing facility at Colorado. They will also offer full flight simulators and training curriculum for advanced flight training. Developed to support Overture’s flight test program, including regulatory certification, the flight simulators will incorporate industry-leading technology for the highest levels of safety, fidelity and reliability. “FlightSafety International has been at the forefront of aviation training and education for 70 years and boasts the largest fleet of full flight simulators and training centers,” it said. Nate Speiser, EVP, Sales and Marketing for FlightSafety. “We have provided world-class training and technology support to many different aircraft programs that have made history. And now, we are honored to work with Boom to develop training programs and supersonic flight simulators that we believe will fundamentally change the way we Travel.” Earlier this week, Boom announced Symphony, the new propulsion system designed and optimized for Overture. Boom also announced it will team up with three industry leaders to develop Symphony including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT) for engine design, GE Additive for additive technology design consulting and StandardAero for maintenance. With the Symphony design already underway, Overture is on track to achieve type certification in 2029. Production is set to begin in 2024 at Overture’s Superfactory in Greensboro, NCwith launch in 2026 and first flight in 2027. About Supersonic Boom Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with the Overture, the world’s fastest aircraft, optimized for speed, safety and endurance. Serving both civilian and government markets, Overture will fly at twice the speed of today’s aircraft and is designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Symphony, a Boom-led collaboration with industry leaders, is the drive system that will power Overture. Overture’s order book, including purchases and options from American Airlines, United Airlines and Japan Airlines, is 130 aircraft. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman on government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom include Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., GE Additive, Safran Landing Systems, StandardAero and the United States Air Force. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com . Photos and videos are available at https://boomsupersonic.com/press Connect with Supersonic Boom activated I tweet , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram, to YouTube About FlightSafety International FlightSafety International is the world’s leading professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems and displays to commercial, government and military organizations. The company provides training to pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. FlightSafety operates the world’s largest fleet of advanced full flight simulators at Learning Centers and training locations in United States, Canada, France AND United Kingdom. For more details, please visit flightsafety.com. SOURCE Boom Supersonic

