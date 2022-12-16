Watch: Biden promises to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden said Thursday he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a US-Africa Leaders Summit, noting that he is serious about increasing US attention to the growing continent.

Watch Biden’s comments in the player above.

Biden said he will also send many of his top advisers to Africa, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

I look forward to seeing you in your seats, Biden told the leaders.

Biden’s visit will be the first during his presidency to sub-Saharan Africa. He made a brief stop in November in Egypt – which straddles the northeast corner of Africa and the southwest corner of Asia – for an international climate summit. The president has not given details about which countries he will visit or exactly when the trip will take place.

In the first two years of his presidency, Biden’s international travel has focused on Asia and Europe as he has sought to recalibrate his foreign policy to focus more on the Indo-Pacific. He has also had to deal with the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, did not make it to Africa during his presidency shadowed by COVID-19, in which he made no foreign visits during his final 11 months. Trump was the first since Ronald Reagan not to visit the continent during his presidency

Biden on Thursday pledged $165 million in US funding to support peaceful and credible elections in Africa next year, as his administration sought to highlight the importance of fair voting in countries sometimes marred by violence.

WATCH: Biden tells African leaders that the US is all about the continent

The White House announced the election funding plan after Biden met with Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Liberian President George Manneh Weah, Madagascar President Andry Nirina Rajoelina, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Sierra Leonean President Muhammadu Buhari Julius Maada Bio to to discuss their voting places in

The White House said in a statement that Biden, in his meeting with the leaders, reflected on the state of democracy in his country after the attack on January 6 last year in the US Capitol. That’s when then-President Trump’s supporters violently sought to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Biden.

Together, the leaders discussed the challenges of holding elections and exercising the right to vote, including foreign interference and political violence, and shared best practices on how to manage these risks and ensure transparency and public trust in the electoral process. “, said the statement of the White House. said. The elections in Africa in 2023 will be consequential.”

Biden added on Twitter that the leaders spoke about the importance of holding free, fair and transparent elections and working together to strengthen democracy globally.

The upcoming elections in African countries are seen as important indicators of the strength of democracy across the continent.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country of more than 210 million people, is already facing violent attacks in connection with its elections, which will be held in February.

Congo is battling an increase in rebel violence in its east, which will complicate its efforts to hold elections. Tshisekedi won power in a tumultuous election in that country in 2019, and the next election, scheduled for December 2023, will be crucial to cementing his rule.

West Africa has had several coups in recent years, and Burkina Faso and Mali are currently run by military junta. With this in mind, the elections in Gabon and Sierra Leone will be key markers. Sierra Leone saw anti-government demonstrations this year over high inflation and dissatisfaction with President Bio, who was elected in 2018.

READ MORE: US-Africa Leaders Summit opens with focus on youth, security

In Madagascar, with a history marked by coups and disputed elections. President Rajoelina was elected in 2019, replacing rule by a military-backed junta. Rajoelina will try to consolidate his rule and the country’s democracy in the elections.

The United States has already provided approximately $50 million in support of civil society and election commissions in Nigeria and Congo.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, the head of the African Union, in remarks at Thursday’s session thanked Biden for his commitment to Africa, but said the continent faces major challenges — from growing food insecurity to the infrastructure improvements needed to avoid the scourge of climate change.

He also raised concerns about longstanding US sanctions against Zimbabwe for corruption and human rights abuses, saying it was time to lift the sanctions so the nation could fight poverty and underdevelopment.

Africa has been disproportionately hurt by the rise in global food prices caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine. Sall said it was critical to heed the lessons of pandemic crises and war.

It is the right time to take strong action in the field of agriculture and food security, Sall said.

He added that the African Union expects a strong commitment and support from the United States in the fight against terrorism.

We want the fight against terrorism to be an integral part of the global fight against this disease, he said.

The White House said Biden spoke about the recent US midterm elections, when voters rejected a number of candidates that defy the 2020 results, with the president asserting that the strength and resilience of American democracy was reaffirmed in the process.

Thousands of Trump supporters descended on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a violent riot, breaking through police barricades and breaking windows in the building, calling for the vice president to be hanged.

Trump and his allies also launched about 50 lawsuits aimed at overturning vote counts in battleground states. They lost almost every legal battle they fought, and Biden was declared the winner.

The White House announced last week Biden’s support for the African Union to join the G-20, which is made up of major industrial and developing economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product. South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20. The African Union represents the continents 54 countries.

On Wednesday, Biden laid out plans for billions in promised government funding and private investment on Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology. He and first lady Jill Biden also hosted the nation’s leaders and their spouses for a dinner at the White House.

Associated Press reporters Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya and Andrew Meldrum in Johannesburg contributed reporting.