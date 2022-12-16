International
NDP Leader Rachel Notley offers stability to Calgary’s sold-out business crowd
Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she will lead a “stable, no-surprise government” focused on growing Alberta’s economy and delivering strong public health care and education if elected next year.
Notley spoke about her party’s plans Thursday at a sold-out Calgary Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
“Our economy is changing and we need to make sure Albertans and Alberta are ready,” Notley told about 375 members of the city’s business community, arts and social organizations and universities.
“We need to be bold, we need to be forward-looking, we need cooperation and we need leadership.”
Notley, who served as prime minister from 2015 to 2019, said the start of the legislative session has been tough on the United Conservative government’s sovereignty bill, which rejects the federal government’s blanket authority.
Business groups, including the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, have warned that the legal uncertainty surrounding the sovereignty act is not good for investment.
Notley said she is also concerned and hopes to hear a little about the act going forward.
Chamber President and CEO Deborah Yedlin said she heard a good response from those who attended.
“Everyone in the room is very, very focused on safety and stability,” she said. “This was certainly the message she was sending to the room as well.
“At the end of the day, the only way businesses make investments is based on investment security.”
Yedlin said the speech sold out in 72 hours, which is fast for an opposition leader, and there was a waiting list.
“Everyone is looking to hear from her what a PKD-led government would look like compared to where we are today,” she said. “There are many things that people are very focused on.
“One is a competitive investment environment, the other is making sure there’s health care for Albertans that’s accessible and affordable. The same with education and infrastructure. People are looking for messages to understand where the PDP is today and the lessons drawn from being in the government beforehand”.
The UCP government was quick to respond to Notley’s speech in a statement.
“In government, Rachel Notley’s reckless economic agenda took Alberta’s economy in the wrong direction and she would do it again if given the chance,” said Municipal Affairs Minister Rebecca Schulz, who is a UCP government member and MLA for Calgary-Shaw.
“It has a clear history of economic failure.”
Notley said her NDP government was successful in the Trans Mountain expansion project in British Columbia, the first new ocean oil pipeline from Alberta in 50 years.
“We succeeded with TMX and can succeed in restoring our reputation as a cosmopolitan jurisdiction,” she said during her speech. “We must always pioneer growth and new ways of doing things, and we can do that as part of a strong, united Canada.”
Notleya added that she learned a lot about working as prime minister in the past seven years.
“As a first-time government, I know we’ve made some mistakes,” she said. “As a leader, I was determined to own them and fix them.”
The next provincial election will be held in May.
