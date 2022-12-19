Good news for the autocrats of the world. Leaving the EU is a huge own goal for democracy Simon Tisdall

Theit’s the betrayal that hurts the most. Democracy is a vulnerable plant, easily neglected and weakened by parasites. It has faced open, sometimes deadly attacks in 2022 by autocrats in countries as far away as the US, Brazil, China, Russia, Iran and Turkey. However, when democracy is quietly corrupted and subverted from within, that is the real killer.

In any international democracy league table, the European parliament of 27 nations can be expected to score well. Likewise, a vice president of that august body must surely be beyond reproach. And it could be that Eva Kaili, a socialist Greek MEP who was fired as vice president and arrested last week, has been wrongly accused, she says.

As things stand, Kaili and several others connected to the parliament face off against the criminal charges including corruption and money laundering. Their arrest followed raids by Belgian police that yielded 1.5 million in cash, allegedly to be used to advance EU visa liberalization and aviation deals favorable to Qatar. Kaili addressed the relations of parliaments in the Middle East. Qatar denies all allegations.

If proven, this constitutes a major betrayal of public trust. However, almost whatever happens, the scandal will damage the EU, who likes to lecture the world on democratic values, including standards in public life. This love of high horses is not limited to parliament. The European Commission is equally sacred. Just ask Hungary, Poland or Great Britain.

of Qatargate money-for-influence scandal the designation was as inevitable as it is banal is already being used by the EU’s internal enemies as a stick to beat it with. Marine Le Pen of France’s National Rally complained that while MEPs were questioning her party’s finances, Qatar was sending suitcases full of cash.

The question arises: where is the problem with the rule of law? In Poland or in the EU? asked MEP Dominik Tarczyski, from Poland’s Eurosceptic governing party, PiS.

The scandal seems unlikely to cause a meltdown on the scale of 1999, when the Jacques Santers commission resigned en masse amid allegations of corruption. But this is falling at the feet of the current president, Ursula von der Leyen, who raised questions about the role of her Greek commission vice-president, Margaritis Schinas.

This is part of the EU’s problem: officials and MEPs are largely self-regulating and face minimal scrutiny.

Schinas represented the EU at the opening ceremony of the men’s football World Cup in Qatar. He has faced criticism for his tweets praising the country’s exploitative, now supposedly reformed labor practices, the subject of a global outcry. Schinas insists he did everything by the book.

And this is part of the EU’s problem. Officials and MEPs are largely self-regulating and face minimal scrutiny. above salary MPs can claim 9500 per month in expenses and allowances without providing invoices. They can hold other paid jobs and do not need to publicly record contacts with agents of foreign states.

Parliament has resisted stronger accountability rules while missing built-in protections for whistleblowers. Michael van Hulten, head of Transparency Internationals EU office, told Politico that the revelations of recent weeks may be the tip of an iceberg. There is undue influence on a scale we have not seen before, he said.

of EU Ombudsman Emily OReilly warned that ineffective safeguards against corruption undermined Europe’s efforts to project its interests and values ​​on the world stage. The EU was a big global player and of course everything from technology companies to countries outside the EU would try to influence it, she said.

The scandal may also focus attention on the behavior of some British MPs before the World Cup. They say they followed UK parliamentary rules in accepting a total of 251,208 gifts from Qatar in the year to October, including luxury hotels and business class flights, while taking part in fact-finding missions. Some spoke about Qatar in the debates that followed. This may be legal. But what do they think it looks like?

Qatar is not the only illiberal or authoritarian country involved in lobbying elected politicians. Questions have been raised about Morocco, Bahrain and Azerbaijan as a result of the scandal. However, particular concern centers on the widespread, compromising effects of the Gulf states’ glory, typified by sports washing in Saudi Arabia.

Nor are the institutions of the EU and Great Britain the only targets of internal anti-democratic forces. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is busy canceling democratic elections in an attempt to fix the next election. The inclusion of far-right zealots and racists in Israel’s new government feels like self-sabotage.

Democratic betrayals originating from within become more common and higher. In Hong Kong, outrage over the continued subversion of civil rights by local Beijing lackeys has been effectively drowned out by Rishi Sunaks weak-kneed theory of strong pragmatism. Britain’s spineless kowtowing to the bullies of Chinese diplomats in Manchester is another stab in the back.

The founding principles of the US, a model for the world, are under attack at home. The rejection by Donald Trump and many Republicans of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election caused global shock waves. Its corrosive effect is still felt internationally, exploited by nefarious actors like Russia (which supported Trump in the first place).

Trump hit a new level of democratic perfidy to which imitators descend. However, his successor, Joe Biden, is not perfect. He rightly fired Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the kingdom’s human rights abuses. Then he came undone, punching Salman during a humiliating outing in Riyadh in a futile quest for cheap oil.

Biden’s unintentional, self-defeating message: Democratic principles are negotiable; everything has its price. Watch and weep as, around the world, voter confidence, integrity in public life, and faith in representative government are secretly traded in cynical games of influence peddling and money politics.

In this global war, the crooked parliamentarians are nothing more than petty collaborators in democracy, high treason.