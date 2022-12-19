Snow warnings have been issued as ‘very cold’ temperatures are expected across BC this weekend





Environment Canada issued a series of special weather statements and weather warnings across British Columbia on Saturday, warning of frigid temperatures and unseasonable snowfall. or snow warning for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound said up to 10 centimeters of snow could fall in the region, with up to 25 centimeters in the Fraser Valley. The amounts were an increase from forecasts made in special weather statements earlier on Saturday. orspecial weather statementissued for Whistler also warned of periods of snow throughout the weekend. There are arctic melt warnings in place across BC central AND North Shores, including inland parts, with wind chill expected to make it feel like 20C in those regions. Wind gusts can reach up to 80 km/h along the coast. In the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon in southwest BC, light snow is expected to intensify Saturday afternoon. About 15 centimeters of snow is expected to accumulate on Sunday afternoon. There is also a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, BC, as well as special weather statements for the Lower Mainland and across northern BC. Wintry showers expected this weekend, followed by 10-20C below season temperatures next week #BC. Prepare for challenging travel conditions. Check the water pipes. Follow @DriveBC for current road conditions and https://t.co/otY0x4IuD4 for weather alerts. #BCStorm –@ECCCWeatherBC “If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry. Cover exposed skin as much as possible to avoid frostbite,” a statement from the forecaster said. “Be prepared for extremely cold temperatures and strong winds.” An Arctic front will bring cold temperatures to the region starting Sunday. The wind chill could make it feel like 15 C in Metro Vancouver and 20 C in the Fraser Valley and Sea to Sky regions. The system will bring up to 20 inches of snow to the recently repaired Coquihalla Expressway, according to the forecaster. Good morning! This weekend we may have more wintry weather. Here are some of our top winter travel safety tips to help you when using public transport: https://t.co/A0f3gF2H76 Have a wonderful Saturday! ^YES pic.twitter.com/bdMfqPxHTT –@TransLink The province said motorists on the South Coast should stay off the road in bad conditions. If they must travel, they should pack an emergency kit and make sure their vehicle has the right snow tires. TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s regional transit authority, said they were preparing for the cold by proactively removing SkyTrain tracks and bus trolley wires and were prepared to implement snow shuttle services if conditions become particularly bad. Concern for northern BC A series of special weather statements on Friday said arctic air, howling winds and falling temperatures would settle in the far north and stick around for several days. The coldest temperatures are likely to be felt Monday into Wednesday, according to meteorologist Derek Lee. Lee said the area from the Peace Region to Fort Nelson could see overnight lows below 40 C. The Prince George and Cariboo areas could see overnight lows colder than 35 C. Weather statements cover Haines Road, Atlin, Teslin, Cassiar Mountains, Dease Lake, Watson Lake, Peace River, Williston, Muncho Lake Park and Fort Nelson in the far north.

