International
LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina win World Cup title
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi led Argentina to a third world title, defeating France in a thrilling 2022 World Cup final on Sunday. The classic match ended in penalties, with Gonzalo Montiel scoring the penalty goal to secure victory for Argentina after a 3-3 draw.
Messi scored twice and then another in the shootout as Argentina won their first title since 1986 despite France’s Kylian Mbappe scoring their first hat-trick in a final in 56 years.
Current and former NBA stars were in awe of Messi and Mbappe’s performances in the World Cup final, praising the players during and after the final on social media.
WOW!!!!!!!! MAPPE
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022
WOW!! MESSIAH! pic.twitter.com/f88UbNXQmP
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 18, 2022
2.45 in the afternoon. Argentina Campen Mundial! How exciting!!
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) December 18, 2022
proud of you @equipedefrance .
You have nothing.
— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) December 18, 2022
Proud to be French
Mercy @equipedefrance
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) December 18, 2022
Don’t get it twisted.. I KNOW @KMbappe That’s right!
The other one!
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 18, 2022
Messi
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) December 18, 2022
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) December 18, 2022
Messi and Argentina!!!
ps it was the last game Kuz https://t.co/39EJ2Bktns
— Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) December 18, 2022
Messi
– josh giddey (@joshgiddey) December 18, 2022
Messi
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 18, 2022
I have to get the new friend https://t.co/vJI3olSLOA
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 18, 2022
Messi is
— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) December 18, 2022
It is the only right that #WorldCupFinal ends in PK! This is going to be an epic ending.
– DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) December 18, 2022
This World Cup cemented Messi as the greatest ever
– Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 18, 2022
This game Kylian!!!
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) December 18, 2022
MESSI
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2022
FOOTBALL!
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) December 18, 2022
“Messi is the goat”. pic.twitter.com/3Oef8qruKT
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 18, 2022
Joe Mazzulla just finished watching #WorldCup final and said, “For a game to come down like that and to see two superstars … I thought it was just cool to see the passion and the execution. It was fun.”
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2022
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nba.com/news/lebron-james-nba-players-react-to-lionel-messi-argentina-winning-world-cup-title
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina win World Cup title
- 3 transfer OL trending to the Plains
- ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco takes center stage in the sexiest V-neck dress
- FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina underway in Qatar
- National Defense Day, momentum to stand up and defend the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia
- Flea dilemma will save valuable time in Beijing
- The American public was not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens | American News
- Megarate: Christmas classics! – Talking entertainment
- Cricket: Pitch farce causes mayhem as Australia ravages South Africa
- Khan tried to make institutions controversial, but failed: Kh Asif
- CAT actor Danish Sood says he used Glucon-D for drug scenes in a series | Web series
- Season 3 will feature thrift store items