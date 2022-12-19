Peru’s government reopens trains from Machu Picchu

(CNN) Hundreds of tourists stranded in the ancient city of Machu Picchu are being evacuated after Peru was plunged into a state of emergency following the ouster of the country’s president.

After disruptions and closures last week, train services and airports are now reopening.

Civil unrest gripped Peru earlier this month when former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested, and his ouster accelerated long-standing political tensions in the country. Rail and air travel services were disrupted after protesters stormed airports.

PeruRail, Peru’s rail operator for the country’s southern and southeastern regions, said in a statement Saturday that trains were resuming operations to and from Machu Picchu on an emergency basis.

A train carrying stranded tourists arrives in Ollantaytambo, Peru, on December 17. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

“With this objective, we are coordinating with the Municipality of Machu Picchu to ensure the proper boarding of people on these trains, giving priority to the care of the elderly, people with health conditions and families with children,” the statement said.

Trains to and from Machu Picchu, the main means of access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, were halted on Tuesday, and PeruRail said in a statement that it regretted the disruption to its services that “was caused by a situation beyond the control of our company.”

PeruRail also said evacuees would be bussed from the community of Piscacucho to the city of Cuzco, where Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport (CUZ) is located.

Peru’s transport ministry said on Friday that 75 kilometers (47 miles) from Machu Picchu, flights have resumed after being temporarily suspended amid protests in the country.

“Passengers who need to travel during curfew hours can use their travel tickets as a safe practice,” the ministry said.

On Sunday, Paola Lazarte, Peru’s Minister of Transport and Communications, also said that work is underway at Arequipa airport – Peru’s largest airport in the south – to resume operations. after it was closed due to protests. She added that they had received additional lighting kits that helped resume night flight operations on Saturday.

About 300 tourists from around the world, including Peruvians, South Americans, Americans and Europeans, have been stranded at the historic site, according to Darwin Baca, the mayor of Machu Picchu.

Baca told CNN on Friday that he had requested helicopter flights to evacuate tourists after demonstrations halted trains and flights.

Stranded tourists walk through Chilca, near Machu Picchu. Alejandra Orosco/Reuters

Protests erupted in cities across the country after Castillo’s ouster, sometimes marked by clashes with Peruvian security forces. Some are protesting in support of Castillo, while others want a total reset of the country with new general elections and a dissolution of Congress.

Machu Picchu’s municipal district had said in a statement on Friday that it expected to evacuate tourists by Saturday after tensions escalated across the country – which had turned deadly after at least 20 people died amid political demonstrations.

The Municipality, through the Tourism Unit, carries out the necessary coordination for the selection and prioritization of children and persons in need for transfer on humanitarian flights, work that has been carried out in coordination with the National Police and the District Health Center. said the statement.

Warnings from international governments

The ongoing rescue operation is an organized collaborative effort between the mayor of Machu Picchu, Darwin Baca Len, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Culture (DDC) and the Machu District Municipality. Pichu.

The UK Embassy in the Peruvian capital of Lima advised British nationals to register through the platform “ PERU ” through their online form and with the local authorities at the Cultural Center on Avenida Pachacutec.

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for citizens traveling to Peru, which it has listed as a level three “travel reconsideration” destination. The State Department is urging travelers to Peru to register STEP alarms from the US embassy if they haven’t already.

In a speech on Sunday, Pope Francis called for peace in Peru.



“We pray for peace in Peru, for the violence in the country to cease and for the path of dialogue to be taken to overcome the political and social crisis affecting the population.”