Prince Rupert declares a state of local emergency due to water mains interruptions, supply interruptions





Prince Rupert declared a local state of emergency on Saturday, city officials said in a statement new release that there were three outages in the local water mains and multiple service outages beginning early that morning. Herb Pond, the city’s mayor, says six of the city’s main water pipes have burst in the past week. “We have a very old water system,” he said in an interview. “Many of the pipes are over 100 years old.” Pond says the soil in the area is mostly rock and moss with very little soil, making the pipes shift and more susceptible to damage, especially as they age. “It seems to be worse when the temperature drops,” he said, “We’ve declared a state of emergency so that if we need help, it’s already in line.” The city has a contractor on standby and the declaration of a local state of emergency means the province can be ready with an emergency management plan. Pond says the emergency status could also allow Prince Rupert to receive provincial and federal funding in the event of extreme damage requiring costly repairs. He says the situation is under control for now, but the water system is extremely fragile. “Crews are working overtime like crazy,” he said. “We are on the verge of being able to continue.” Struggling to maintain, repair and modernize Pond says road and highway repairs after the pipes burst have cost the municipality millions of dollars. Residents have also had to boil water on numerous occasions in recent years, with some advisories lasting months. Pond says Prince Rupert has struggled to find the money needed to maintain, repair and modernize its infrastructure since the late 1990s, when some industries left the city and its population dwindled. “The pulp mill went down, a number of fish plants closed,” he said. “We lost a huge amount of tax base right away.” Pond says the province has been helpful and understanding, but it’s challenging to support one of Canada’s largest ports with a population of just 12,000. He says the city has held ongoing discussions with the BC and federal governments about how to improve its aging infrastructure. The province did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Meanwhile, Prince Rupert is asking residents not to panic, but to prepare for the water system to fail. It was 7 C in Prince Rupert on Sunday afternoon, while Environment Canada issued an Arctic outflow warning earlier in the day. Forecasters say strong winds will combine with bitterly cold temperatures for wind chill values ​​between 20 and 25 over the next week. The city says residents should fill containers with drinking water and homeowners should leave their faucets partially turned on to prevent pipes from freezing.

