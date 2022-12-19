Hirschberg is drawn to the company of vertical flight





Mike Hirschberg, the longtime executive director of the Vertical Flight Society (VFS) announced on December 15 that he will step down after 12 years of service sometime next year. Hirschberg said he was making the announcement now to enable the VFS Board to find a successor in an orderly manner. In a message to the VFS membership, Hirschberg wrote: “As all things must eventually come to an end, I have decided it is time to pass the baton. I am inspired every day by the passion, knowledge, technical expertise and kindness of our members. I will continue to work as hard as ever to keep VFS running at full speed over the next six months, through our 79th Annual Forum in May. I hope to continue serving at VFS after the transition on June 1.” Under Hirschberg’s leadership, VFS was renamed the “American Helicopter Society” and became the nation’s premier organization dealing with the technical and public policy aspects of advanced air mobility (AAM) and significantly increased the society’s membership and program offerings. technical. While acting as an advocate for the rapidly developing AAM sector, Hirschberg has often offered a measured and realistic perspective on some of the hype surrounding new eVTOL aircraft. In 2020 he said AIN,” For eVTOLs to be worth the investment, they really need larger-scale operations. When tens of thousands of people fly into a city every day, then there will really be a benefit. We will see more cities around the world adopt UAM [urban air mobility] services and they will grow in terms of the number of cities, verticals, aircraft and passengers.” Hirschberg was previously a principal aerospace engineer with Centra Technology, providing technical and program management support for more than 10 years to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Office of Naval Research (ONR). on advanced aircraft and rotorcraft concepts. Prior to that, Hirschberg worked from 1994 to 2001 in the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program office, supporting the development of the X-32 and X-35 vertical thruster systems. Hirschberg has a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Catholic University of America.

