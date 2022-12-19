International
Fans across Argentina celebrate after epic World Cup win
Argentinians were let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties.
It was the country’s third World Cup title and first since 1986.
I am very happy, we really deserved this. The team suffered a lot but recovered over time, said Josefina Villalba, a 55-year-old nanny who joined hundreds of fans in one of the many public squares where giant screens had been set up to watch the long-awaited game. match.
Millions of Argentines cried, screamed and hugged as they watched the game, which was a rollercoaster of emotions.
Throughout the match, many watching in a public square in Buenos Aires chanted the name of captain Lionel Messi, often regarded as the world’s greatest footballer, who had long spoken of his desire for a World Cup victory.
I feel immense happiness in my heart because this is the first World Cup that I really like, said Hector Quinteros, a 34-year-old security guard, as his eyes filled with tears. This always happens. They always make us suffer.
After 36 long years, Argentina finally won a World Cup title, erasing years of doubt and question marks over whether a country known for some of the world’s greatest footballers could really perform on an international stage. The country won its first title in 1978, but missed the finals in 1930, 1990 and 2014.
At the end of the first half, many were preparing to celebrate as Argentina led 2-0 and clearly dominated the match.
But that early happiness turned to anxiety as France overtook, eventually leveling the score at 3-3 before Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties.
For many, the bitter feelings of the match made the victory all the sweeter.
When you suffer for something so much, the satisfaction is greater, said Fabio Villani, a 45-year-old video editor, noting that he still could not believe that Argentina had won a World Cup title.
>> How it happened: Argentina beat France in dramatic penalty shootout to win World Cup title
It also felt par for the course for Argentina, a country known for its seemingly endless economic crises.
Suffering is something that is very Argentine, said Maria Isabel Ayala, a 53-year-old hairdresser. If we suffer, it is because we truly feel it in our hearts.
Gonzalo Nogueria, a 34-year-old photographer, said it’s a bit bad that we had to spend so much time suffering, but it’s also our way of life a bit, adding that in some ways we were used to it too.
Many fans were quick to remember Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died two years ago, saying he had something to do with today’s victory.
Diego sees everything from heaven, he wouldn’t want Argentina to lose. The first cup without him and we won! Diego is always here, he is eternal, said Javier Lpez, 18, whose voice broke as he spoke of Maradona, who led the national team to what had been its last World Cup title in 1986.
Diego is certainly smiling now, Brazilian soccer legend Pel wrote on social media as he congratulated Argentina on their victory.
‘It’s crazy’
In Rosario, Messi’s hometown, a sea of people took to the streets to celebrate that their local hero had finally won a World Cup title.
Her madness. It exceeded my expectations with so many people on the same wavelength, all partying. That’s what’s most beautiful about today, said Jeremas Regolo, 26, who joined tens of thousands of people who descended on the National Flag Memorial, the symbol of Argentina’s third-largest city.
People started arriving after Messi lifted the trophy and they were still going strong into the evening.
They were champions, which is all we wanted, more than anything for (Messi) and for the whole team, Santiago Ferraris, 25, said.
The national team led by Messi has managed to unite Argentinians with a sense of joy that is not often seen in a country that has been stuck in economic turmoil for years, suffers one of the highest inflation rates in the world and almost four in 10 live in poverty.
They were very happy to give us this triumph that the people needed beyond the socio-economic problems they had, said Gabriel Fernndez, a 42-year-old artisan, as he celebrated his victory surrounded by his family in a Buenos Aires park.
We needed this, we needed this for all the things we are going through economically, politically, socially, said Alberto Czornenki, a 45-year-old retail worker, as he joined the celebrations in a public square in Argentina’s capital.
Our lives are full of suffering because of all this, the karma we have, and this at least gives us some happiness. Then we will wake up to reality and be in the same place, but with a different kind of enthusiasm.
The fans also had special praise for this team led by Lionel Scaloni.
This team transmits something very different from other teams before that did not feel proud of the national jersey, while these players give their all in every game, said Facundo Alonso, 26-year-old retail salesman.
President Alberto Fernandez joined the celebrations and thanked the national team for the victory.
Thanks to the players and the technical team. They are an example that we must never give up. That we have great people and a great future, Fernndez wrote on social networks.
The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, wrote on social networks that he was happy with the victory of our Argentine neighbors.
President Gabriel Boric of Chile, who had played for the neighboring country during the match, also sent a giant hug to our Argentine brothers.
On a scorching summer day, the Obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires quickly began to fill with people as thousands made their way downtown to celebrate.
Immediately after the match, the subway turned into a party as fans filled the cars, singing, cheering and dancing as they headed to join the festivities at the Obelisk.
Holding Leo Messi’s hand, he would go all the way, the crowd cheered as euphoria took over.
(AP)
