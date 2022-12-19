Fiji: Possible nationwide protests after general election results in parliamentary deadlock December 19 / update 1





Possible protests across Fiji following general election results in parliamentary deadlock on 19 December. Tight security is likely at gatherings. information

culture SAFETY TRANSPORTATION SON event Fiji’s third general election on 14 December resulted in a parliamentary deadlock as no political party secured an absolute majority at the polls. The incumbent Fijifirst party, led by Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, secured 26 of the 55 parliamentary seats but failed to win an outright majority. Reports indicate that opposition parties are forming a coalition after the official result. Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition and former prime minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka from the People’s Alliance (PA) has claimed anomalies in the vote counting process and has requested military intervention. Political parties and their supporters may hold protests in the coming days amid political gridlock and allegations of vote fraud. Any arrests or charges against opposition candidates, as well as signs that the incumbent FijiFirst party may not accept the results if it fails to form government, could lead to civil unrest. If protests materialize, larger rallies could draw hundreds of participants, particularly in the capital Suva and opposition strongholds. Possible protest sites include outside election offices, government buildings and courts, or local political party offices. Local traffic disruptions are possible in the event of large demonstrations, or if protesters hold mass marches or block local or intercity roads. Clashes between security forces and demonstrators or between rival political groups cannot be ruled out during any action. context The vote was Fiji’s third general election since a 2006 coup led by incumbent Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who won a slim majority with just over 50 percent of the total vote during the 2018 election. The new parliament includes the current party FijiFirst with 26 seats, the People’s Alliance with 21 seats, the National Federation Party with five seats and the Liberal Social Democratic Party with three seats. According to the electoral system, a party must win 28 parliamentary seats or more to form the government. Bainimarama’s FijiFirst Party will need the support of at least one of the opposition parties to stay in power, but reports indicate that the People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party and the Liberal Social Democratic Party are currently in the process of forming a coalition together. . Advice Use caution around election offices, government and court buildings, political party offices and other potential protest sites. Monitor local media or check with trusted local sources for updates on possible post-election demonstrations and related disruptions, as events can occur with little or no warning. Avoid any protests that may materialize after voting due to the possibility of clashes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://crisis24.garda.com/alerts/2022/12/fiji-protests-possible-nationwide-after-general-election-results-in-parliamentary-deadlock-dec-19-update-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos