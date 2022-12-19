Toronto: 5 people killed in ‘horrific’ apartment shooting in Canada, police say





Five people were killed in a shooting at an apartment building in a Toronto suburb late Sunday night, police said.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to an active shooting call at the building in Vaughan, a city north of Toronto, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said during a news conference.

Police found a gruesome scene where multiple victims died, MacSween said. A surviving shooting victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said a news release.

The male gunman was shot by an officer during a confrontation and died, the chief said. The police have not released the names of the attackers.

Police will not publicly name the victims until their families are notified of their deaths, MacSween said. Police officer Laura Nicolle told CNN The incident was the most horrific call I have seen in my entire career.

Nicolle said at an earlier news conference that it appears the victims were from more than one condominium unit.

Residents were evacuated while emergency response personnel worked to clear the building and ensure there were no more casualties. Residents waited for hours as police cleared the building floor by floor, finally returning to their homes. after midnight.

A motive for the shooting spree has not been released and police have not said what led to the killings. Authorities believe there is no longer any threat to the community.

We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families, MacSween said.

York Regional Police’s homicide unit will continue to investigate the shooting, MacSween said.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which is called in when officers discharge their firearm at a person, has been notified of the officer who shot the suspect and will investigate the incident, he said.

Sunday’s killings come after new moves by the Canadian government to tighten gun control laws in the country, which has more gun regulations and far less gun violence than the US. Citizens can possess firearms with a license; some must be registered.

This year, the government tightened restrictions further.

In October, regulations came into effect banning the sale, purchase or transfer of guns within Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the changes in May.

We have frozen the gun market in this country, Trudeau said at a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, attended by family members of gun violence victims and other advocates. Reuters reported.

As we see gun violence continue to rise, we have an obligation to take action, Trudeau added. Our national handgun freeze goes into effect today.

According to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

However, Canada’s gun homicide rate has risen for three years in a row, according to Statistics Canadato 788 in 2021, up 29 from last year.

And the country has seen mass shootings and other deadly violence.

Canada’s deadliest mass shooting was in May 2020, when 22 people were shot to death or died in house fires set by a gunman in Nova Scotia.

Less than two weeks later, the Trudeau government banned more than 1,500 models and variants of assault-style weapons, making it illegal to use, sell or import them.

Eleven people died in a mass knife attack in September 2022 in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.