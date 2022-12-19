New sponsors of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

BERLIN (December 19, 2022) – Cosmetics brand Armani Uber’s beauty and mobility platform will be the new Main Partners of Berlinale 2023, complementing the commitment of long-time main media partner ZDF.

Potsdamer Platz as the central location of the festival grows as a Co-Partner together with Mastercard and Rbb media. The Berlinale has also been able to gain numerous companies as new partners at other levels of sponsorship.

“I am very pleased for the large number of new partners we have been able to inspire for the 2023 festival. The call of the Berlinale as a platform for innovative marketing activities by international companies continues unabated, even after two extraordinary years due to the pandemic . In addition to the important financial support, we are also grateful for the various services with which all Berlinale partners will enrich the festival and its visitors”, says Berlinale Executive Director Maritte Rissenbeek.

The beauty of Armani

In 2023, the Berlinale will be supported for the first time by beauty Armani as the Main Partner and official beauty expert. The Armani beauty will provide the official make-up service for the festival guests, among whom celebrities are destined to walk the Red Carpet. For over 20 years, the beautiful Armani has fascinated with beautiful textures in make-up, skin care formulated by the most pioneering science and fragrances created with the rarest ingredients.

Armani Beauty’s collaboration with the Berlin International Film Festival continues to enhance the brand’s relationship with the world of film and comes as a celebration of Giorgio Armani’s lifelong love of cinema. The beautiful faces of Armani Cate Blanchett, Reg-Jean Page, Tessa Thompson, Nicholas Hoult, Adria Arjona, Greta Ferro and Alice Pagani embody the intimate connection between cinema and beauty.

Uber



Mobility platform Uber will be Berlinale’s Main Partner and support the festival in providing VIP transportation to bring film crews and festival guests to the Red Carpet. For practical implementation, Uber cooperates with a local car rental partner, through which the required capacity of vehicles and drivers will be provided. For the 73rd edition, all limousines for the Berlinale’s VIP shuttle will be powered by modern and sustainable hydrogen technology for the first time and will therefore be emission-free. Uber is also planning numerous activities to make it easier for the Berlinale audience to get to and from the venues.

“Uber has been an integral part of urban and mobility culture in Germany for years. We digitally organize safe and comfortable journeys for cinema lovers as well. With our commitment to the Berlinale, we want to strengthen our local ties. And of course we are also very pleased that this year German and international film stars will be transported on the Red Carpet in environmentally friendly hydrogen limousines powered by Uber”, says Christoph Weigler, CEO of Uber DACH.

Other new partners of the 73rd Berlinale

Third party partners:

Campari



Campari is the iconic red Italian aperitif, at the heart of some of the world’s most famous cocktails such as the Negroni and the Campari Spritz. The passionate relationship between Campari and cinema has a long tradition. During the Berlinale, guests can look forward to special Campari experiences at selected locations.

fopen



Fope is a traditional jewelry brand based in Vicenza, Italy. In the Fope Lease Suite, distinguished festival guests can wear their favorite pieces from the diverse jewelry collection for the perfect Berlinale look.

With oats

The Swedish lifestyle brand produces and distributes plant-based alternatives to dairy products in various food categories. As part of its long-standing climate protection efforts, the Berlinale, with the support of Oatly, will refrain from using animal milk products in all official festival events.

exterminate



Pharos – The Post Group is a brand of Media Services GmbH. For the 73rd Berlinale, Pharos will take over the production of the popular Berlinale trailer in all required versions and formats.

Supplier:

Get YourGuide

An updated overview of all the partners of the 73rd Berlinale will be added in succession Berlinale website.

