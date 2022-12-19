UAE to look to a world beyond OPEC – Energy News for the United States Oil and Gas Industry





LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The United Arab Emirates will have a busy 2023. The Gulf state wants to pump more oil, cement its status as the top destination for western capital in the region and make a big splash when Dubai hosts the COP28 climate conference in November. That could prompt President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, known as the Prime Minister, to reconsider one of his country’s oldest alliances. The United Arab Emirates has been a key member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for 55 of the 62 years the club has existed. But the current policy of OPEC is not at all useful for MbZ. The state is only allowed to pump 3 million barrels per day, well below its 4 million barrel capacity. It is further below a 5 million bpd production target recently set by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.forward to 2027 from 2030. The United Arab Emirates has opposed OPEC restrictions before, in2020and 2021. But the de facto leader of the oil cartels, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has taken it in a particularly destabilizing direction recently. Apparently, the current OPEC cuts are supposed to offset the risk of a drop in oil prices as the United States and Europe enter recession. But they also provide a way for MbS to needle US President Joe Biden, who wants producers to pump more. OPEC’s alliance with Russia, as part of the wider OPEC+ grouping, similarly risks aligning its members with a wider anti-Western bloc. MbZ can change this by leaving, asQatar did in 2019. The UAE would then reap the proceeds of being able to pump whatever it likes, while also benefiting from a warm fuzzy glow in the eyes of the United States and its allies. This would help to secure the places of Abu Dhabi and Dubai as the main Gulf destinations for Western capital and corporate headquarters, avoiding Saudi attempts to displace them. Officially, OPECthinkCrude demand will continue to grow until 2035. But the accelerated oil production schedule from ADNOCs is perhaps more consistent with a different outlook.Favoriteby the International Energy Agency, where demand for oil peaks much faster. If MbZ were to use the COP28 conference to make it clearer, it could push the UAE further away from OPEC. All of this could be true without actually parting ways in 2023. And getting OPEC to pump more oil while hosting a climate conference would be difficult. But that may not bother MbZ, which could use COP28 to advocate for technologies that reduce the harm from oil emissions, while also charting a more convincing path away from fossil fuels in the long term. The UAE’s distancing itself from the oil-producing club would represent an extremely powerful signal. Share this: More news articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://energynow.com/2022/12/uae-will-look-to-a-world-beyond-opec/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos