Agriculture and fisheries avoid new EU CO2 price – EURACTIV.com

Agriculture and fisheries will not be included in the EU’s newly adopted Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), negotiators decided on Sunday (December 18th) – not the first time the EU has left the sector out of the political loop climatic.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, EU negotiators wrapped up their talks on the bloc’s key climate law, ETS reform.

The ETS sets a cap on CO2 emitted by businesses and creates a market and price for carbon allowances. The reform will see the scheme extended to diesel, petrol and heating fuels such as gas and coal.

However, two sectors that work mainly with oil were given a special exemption.

We didn’t touch agriculture and fishing because we see the sensitivity here, explained Peter Liese, the parliament’s chief negotiator and a conservative German MEP, shortly after the ETS negotiations ended on Sunday.

This despite the fact that the economic power of the agriculture and fishing sectors is very limited. They contributed less than 2% of the bloc’s GDP since 2004, their share in 2021 of GDP was 1.6%.

Meanwhile, both fishing and agriculture rely heavily on oil to operate their machinery. For wild-catch fisheries, fuel use during the fishing phase generally dominates emissions, a study found.

For agriculture, fossil fuels constitute a significantly smaller share of greenhouse gas emission sectors – at most 4% of the sectors’ contribution to climate change, mainly derived from agricultural vehicles which, for the most part, run on diesel.

Excluding these from the ETS will be easy, EURACTIV negotiators said. After all, the sectors already receive preferential treatment in laws such as the Energy Tax Directive – although the exact design of the mechanism will depend on the European Commission.

Special treatment for agriculture

Meanwhile, most agricultural emissions are related to land management, an area not covered by the ETS, but by the EU’s legislative framework on land use and land-use change (LULUCF), which negotiators agreed in November.

But even in this case, it was thought that the sector was being handled with kid gloves.

According to the political agreement reached between the European Parliament, national ministers and the Commission, the EU executive will present a report on the inclusion of non-CO2 emissions from agriculture – such as nitrogen oxide from agricultural land – in the scope of the regulation. up to six months after the first global review of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2023.

On the other hand, agriculture is the only sector, apart from forestry, that can provide natural carbon absorption, i.e. negative emissions. However, these are not set to be part of the ETS either, but will be regulated through a separate regulation on carbon removal certification.

At the end of November, the Commission presented a proposal for this, which sets out the conditions under which farmers can receive negative emissions certificates in exchange for implementing so-called carbon farming measures.

However, these certificates will not be traded on the ETS carbon market. Instead, it will be left to member states whether they want to reward such efforts through public funding or private, voluntary carbon markets.

Environmental activists also warned that the regulation would allow farmers to declare emissions reductions as carbon farming and thus negative emissions.

Potentially, the agricultural sector could thus afford to earn extra money from reducing carbon emissions, rather than being imposed additional costs – as many other sectors are – through the ETS if it does not.

[Edited by Nathalie Weatherald]