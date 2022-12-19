News: First Time Overseas Fair — Best way to launch your international teaching career





On December 10th and 11thSenior associate Gary MacPhie and partner Barbara MacPhie hosted the first-ever Overseas Virtual Fair, designed specifically for candidates seeking their first international school position outside of their home country. Recruiting schools, open to hiring teachers and administrators for the first time overseas, were attended from all regions of the world. This year, 139 recruiters from 46 schools in 23 countries and 200 candidates representing 41 different countries explored 515 international school vacancies. Recruiter and Lead English Teacher, Causeway Bay Victoria Kindergarten and International Kindergarten, Ann Fung said: Thank you for your kind email and guiding us throughout this fair. We really enjoyed meeting the various candidates and look forward to speaking with some of them again. Your fair is well organized and is a great opportunity for candidates and recruiters to meet virtually. Once again, thank you for all your hard work in putting on such a successful fair! The first-ever overseas Virtual Fair provides a level playing field for experienced teachers ready to take their first step into the international teaching community. Additionally, this practical and cost-effective option for recruiters and candidates worldwide to connect and interview online happened over a weekend. Participants did not have to take time off work/school to travel and interview. Candidate Kammo Melachi Francois Landry, from Cameroon, said, My experience at the Fair for the first time overseas was amazing. It was very productive as I learned a lot about the international school community. Thank you very much for organizing this fair. A team of research associates helped share a lot of information. senior associate Xiaohang Sumner hosted several Q&A sessions in China. Senior Consultant Julie Ryan provided a great video on Interview Tips. Senior Associate Bill and his partner Alison Turner presented the workshop Key Tips. senior associate Only Imholt and Executive Assistant Jim Albers, from the US West Coast office, co-presented with Barbara Moving Overseas and Loving It. Candidate Marcela Orduz, from Colombia, had this to say: It was great meeting you and being inspired by your personal and professional experiences. Thank you so much for all the support, advice and logistics for the job fair; it was an outstanding and well organized event. Also, I want to thank all the schools that participated in the fair. We look forward to hosting the virtual fair overseas again for the first time next year. It is the best way for candidates to start their international teaching career in quality international schools around the world.



