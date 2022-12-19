Pope: Much can be done to stop World War III fought piecemeal





Pope Francis speaks to Italian journalist Fabio Marchese Ragona in an interview on Canale 5, offering his thoughts on the spread of war in our world and encouraging us to look to the child Jesus as Christmas approaches.

By Francesca Merlo Pope Francis spoke on Sunday on Italian television about several topics of the time in an interview with Vatican reporter Fabio Marchese Ragona, in the program “IThe Christmas I would like(The Christmas I would like). The Holy Father spoke on various important topics, from war to the poor and the World. A war was waged piecemeal Speaking first on Ukraine, Pope Francis noted that we are living through a third world war waged piecemeal, saying that although Ukraine feels closer, there has been a terrible war in Syria for 13 years, as well as in Myanmar and “everywhere in Africa”. “The world is at war,” he said. Pope Francis then noted something that causes him great concern: an “attitude of indifference.” In the face of so many poor people, refugees and people who are suffering this Christmas, there is a terrible attitude of indifference, the Pope said. He recalled an image of a lady in a fur coat and gloves ignoring the cries for help of a lady on the street as she left a restaurant. “The worst that can happen to us is to look away,” said the Pope. A sad Christmas “Please measure your Christmas spending, limit it,” he said. “This is a sad Christmas, a Christmas of war. There are hungry people. Please have a big heart and don’t spend like nothing is happening.” He noted that there are children playing with pieces of Russian rockets because they are hungry while other people are starving. Pope Francis continued to talk about the corruption scandal surrounding the European Union. He emphasized that we are all sinners and that we all need to ask for forgiveness, but added that even though we are all sinners, we are not all corrupt. “Sinful yes, never corrupt”, he said, adding that this attitude scares him. Humility in victory Before he knew that Argentina would be FIFA World Cup champions, the Pope asked that the winners “live with humility” and that those who do not win “live with joy, because the greatest value is not winning or losing, but to play clean. , to play well”. We can always do more Noting that the Holy Father will soon celebrate the tenth anniversary of his pontificate, Fabio Marchese Ragona asked if there was anything he had not achieved that he desired. There are always things to do, replied the Pope. He acknowledged that the Council of Cardinals and the Secretariat for the Economy are “moving forward,” but said more could always be done. This is important: we can have a very organized Curia, a very organized parish, a very organized diocese, but if there is no missionary spirit, if you do not pray there, nothing moves forward. Prayer is important. Watch Child of Hope Finally, Pope Francis offered a Christmas message to all who listened. “Look at the child, look at the star. One more child is hope.” Although born poor and persecuted, Jesus still brought hope. “Each one of you who listens”, concluded the Pope, “I would like to ask God to give you the gentleness of a child, that we do not lose human tenderness, that He helps us and gives you light of the star.” And at the end, he blessed everyone and wished us a “Merry and Holy Christmas”. May God bless you and protect you.

